Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Legal
February 27, 2020

U.S. Supreme Court Sides With ERISA Plaintiff

The ruling in a case against Intel could make it easier for retirement plan beneficiaries to sue administrators for investing plan funds imprudently.
Matthew Heller

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a timeliness challenge to an ERISA class action against Intel, potentially making it easier for retirement plan beneficiaries to sue administrators for investing plan funds imprudently.

The plaintiff in the case, former Intel engineer Christopher Sulyma alleged Intel’s plan administrators breached their fiduciary duty to beneficiaries by over-investing in alternative assets such as hedge funds, private equity, and commodities.

Intel argued the case was untimely because Sulyma filed it more than three years after he had “actual knowledge” of the company’s investment strategy from notices it had posted on the NetBenefits website and other disclosures.

But in a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that actual knowledge “requires more than evidence of disclosure alone.”

“That all relevant infor­mation was disclosed to the plaintiff is no doubt relevant in judging whether he gained knowledge of that information,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court. “To meet [the] ‘actual knowledge’ requirement, however, the plaintiff must in fact have be­come aware of that information.”

Intel’s contention that Sulyma had the requisite knowledge because he effectively held the information in his hand would turn the law into “what it is plainly not: a constructive-knowledge requirement,” Alito added.

The case has been closely watched by retirement plan sponsors and providers. Allowing Sulyma’s suit to proceed “would mean that it would not be enough to provide plan documents, but sponsors would have to prove participants read them, and perhaps prove that they also understood them,” William Delany, an employment attorney at Holland & Knight, told BenefitsPRO.

“That’s a much harder burden of proof to establish the three-year limitation period,” he noted.

Sulyma testified he did not “remember reviewing” the investment disclosures while he worked at Intel between 2010 and 2012 and that he was unaware that his plan contributions had been in­vested in hedge funds or private equity.

Intel urged the Supreme Court not to allow an ERISA plaintiff to sustain a lawsuit simply by asserting “that he did not read the relevant plan documents, or simply that he cannot recall whether he saw them.”

, , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Legal

FanDuel Employees, Founders Sue Over Getting Nothing in Merger

The plaintiffs allege investors artificially lowered the price to cut out common shareholders.
Legal

Wells Fargo Fined $3B Over Fake-Accounts Scandal

“This case illustrates a complete failure of leadership at multiple levels within the bank," a prosecutor says.
Regulation

Barr Questions Lawsuit Immunity for Tech Firms

A 1996 law that protects operators of online platforms from liability for user-posted content may no longer be necessary, the attorney general says.