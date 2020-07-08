Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Bankruptcy
July 8, 2020

Brooks Brothers Files for Chapter 11

The company is closing stores and seeking a buyer.

Apparel brand Brooks Brothers has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware citing the “immensely disruptive” fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in the process of identifying the right owner, or owners, to lead our iconic Brooks Brothers brand into the future,” a spokesperson for the company said. “It is critical that any potential buyer aligns with our core values, culture, and ambitions. Further details on the sale process will be made available in the coming days.”

The company said it has secured $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing from WHP Global. It secured a $20 million loan from Gordon Brothers in May.

“Over the past year, Brooks Brothers’ board, leadership team, and financial and legal advisors have been evaluating various strategic options to position the company for future success, including a potential sale of the business,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier this year it began evaluating its North American stores and had already decided to close 51. The company has 250 stores in North America and more than 500 worldwide. It employs more than 4,000 people. In June, it said it would lay off almost 700 workers in three states.

Brooks Brothers reported more than $990 million in sales last year, but its business has been hurt by the global pandemic, which caused stores to close and led work-from-home employees to de-prioritize fashion. Men’s formal clothing sales fell 74% year over year for the period from April and June, according to GlobalData Retail.

Brooks Brothers was bought for $225 million from Marks and Spencer in 2001 by its current chief executive officer Claudio Del Vecchio. The company listed assets and liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion.

Retailers including J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and JCPenney have also filed for bankruptcy protection this month.

, ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Bankruptcy

Largest Pizza Hut Franchisee Files Chapter 11

NPC International has been dealing with “a perfect storm of problems” including coronavirus-related shutdowns, a massive debt load, and rising costs.
Bankruptcy

Cirque du Soleil Files for Bankruptcy

The company is also terminating about 3,500 employees who were furloughed in March.
Bankruptcy

Shale Oil Company Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

The company said it will eliminate $7 billion in debt though the restructuring.