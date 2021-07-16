Square Building Fintech Company With ‘Primary Focus on Bitcoin’

Jack Dorsey has announced Square is working on a new open developer fintech platform.

Its main goal, according to Dorsey, is the facilitation of the creation of “non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services.”

The business is being built in collaboration with Tidal, CashApp, and Seller, with the main focus of the business on Bitcoin.

“Like our new Bitcoin hardware wallet, we’re going to do this completely in the open. Open roadmap, open development, and open source,” Dorsey wrote.

He also promised to create GitHub and Twitter to showcase the development in real-time.

Twitter’s CEO went on to explain how the new platform, the name of which will be determined later, will be different from Square.

Price Action: Square stock closed at $235, down 1.61% and was trading at 1.06% higher at $237 after-hours.

