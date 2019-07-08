Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Data Security
July 8, 2019

British Airways Faces Fine Over Data Breach

The airline’s parent company said it could appeal the proposed $230 million penalty.

The U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has proposed a fine of $230 million against IAG, the owner of British Airways, over thefts of customer data that occurred in August and September 2018.

In a statement, the ICO said data for approximately 500,000 customers was compromised after hackers diverted user traffic from the British Airways website to a fraudulent site. The scammers harvested login, payment, and travel data as well as names and addresses.

“The ICO’s investigation has found that a variety of information was compromised by poor security arrangements at the company, including login, payment card, and travel booking details as well as name and address information,” the office said in a statement.

The fine is being proposed under the EU General Data Protection Regulation that went into effect in 2018 and allows regulators to fine companies up to 4% of their global turnover for data-protection failures. The proposed penalty would be 1.5% of British Airways’ 2017 global revenue.

The chief executive officer of IAG, Willie Walsh, said, the company could appeal the proposed fine.

“We intend to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline’s position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals,” Walsh said.

The ICO investigated the breaches as the lead supervisory authority for other EU member states.

IAG has more than adequate liquidity to cover the fine, but “the penalty is still substantial,” Gerald Khoo, an analyst at Liberum, said.

“We are surprised and disappointed in this initial finding,” the chairman and CEO of British Airways, Alex Cruz, stated. “British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers’ data,” he said. “We have found no evidence of fraud or fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft.”

The ICO said it would “consider carefully the representations made by the company and the other concerned data protection authorities” before it takes final action.

Through the first three quarters of 2018, the Identity Theft Resource Center said, there were 932 data breaches that resulted in the exposure of more than 47 million records.

Photo: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Data Security

Hack Exposes Data of Quest Diagnostics Patients

The lab testing giant says a hacker gained access to personal data of about 11.9 million patients that it had provided to a billing collection service.
Data Security

WhatsApp Security Breach Targets Human Rights Groups

The Facebook-owned messaging app said the attack had signs of coming from a private company working on surveillance.
Cybersecurity

Vendor Risk: The Second-Class Citizen of Cybersecurity

Here's how companies can give vendor risk management the attention it deserves for warding off cyber attacks.