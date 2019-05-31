Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy
May 31, 2019

Brazil’s 0.2% GDP Drop Fans Recession Fears

"There is a very real risk of contraction, which would take the country into a technical recession," an economist warns.
Matthew Heller

Brazil’s economy contracted in the first quarter of 2019, fueling fears that the country is heading toward another recession.

According to official government data released on Thursday, Brazil’s gross domestic product declined by 0.2% from the previous quarter. It was the first drop in GDP since the fourth quarter of 2016 when Latin America’s largest country was in the midst of a severe recession.

The GDP report was in line with economists’ expectations but other recent indicators, including industrial production and consumer confidence, also suggest an ailing economy.

Since the beginning of the year, economists have more than halved their expectations of economic growth for 2019 to a rate not very different from that seen in the past two years. After the 2015-2016 recession saw the economy contract by almost 7%, the recovery has been sluggish, with growth at a meagre pace of 1.1% a year in 2017 and 2018.

“There is a very real risk of contraction, which would take the country into a technical recession,” Isabela Guarino, chief economist at XP Asset Management in Sao Paulo, told the Financial Times. “It’s not our base case, but it’s a rising risk.”

The Future of Finance Has Arrived

The pace with which finance functions are employing automation and advanced technologies is quickening. Rapidly. A new survey of senior finance executives by Grant Thornton and CFO Research revealed that, for just about every key finance discipline, the use of advanced technologies has increased dramatically in the past 12 months.

Read More

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took power in January on a promise to boost growth but his signature pension overhaul has stalled in Congress. Gross public debt is forecast to hit 90% of GDP this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“The great drama of Brazil is the accelerated growth of spending, which is underpinned by an unsustainable pensions system,” Marcos Lisboa, an economist with the Insper business school, told the Financial Times.

“The longer it takes to solve that problem, the longer it will take for the economy to recover, the more fragile the economy becomes and the more sensitive it is to negative shocks,” he added.

Economic growth for the year is now forecast at 1.2%, down from an estimated 2.6% in January, according to Brazil’s central bank. The Banco Central do Brasil has so far resisted calls to cut its main interest rate, which is already at a historic low of 6.5%.

, , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

Trump Threatens Tariffs Against All Mexican Goods

The president promised an escalating trade war until Mexico takes action to "dramatically reduce or eliminate" illegal immigration.
The Economy

U.S. Inflation Picks Up the Most in 15 Months

Deceleration in consumer spending is expected to curb the increase and keep interest rates unchanged.
The Economy

IEA Warns of Climate Risk If Nuclear Capacity Drops

The agency says "substantial capital investment" is needed to avoid a disruptive energy transition.