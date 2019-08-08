Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Technology
August 8, 2019

Salesforce to Buy Field Service Software Firm

The $1.35 billion acquisition of Israel's ClickSoftware adds to Salesforce's offerings for mobile workforces.
Matthew Heller

In its second major acquisition in two months, Salesforce has agreed to buy Israel’s ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion to beef up its offerings for mobile workforces.

Privately-held ClickSoftware is a leading provider of field service solutions that help companies keep track of employees performing maintenance for customers. Founded in 1997, it has more than 15,400 customers around the world in a wide variety of industries, including Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, and Unisys.

Salesforce already competes in the field service space with its Field Service Lightning, which is part of its Service Cloud business.

“Delivering exceptional field service is an increasingly important priority for companies across industries with more than 70 percent of customer service leaders making significant investments to transform their mobile workforce,” Bill Patterson, executive vice president of Salesforce Service Cloud said in a news release.

“Our acquisition of ClickSoftware will not only accelerate the growth of Service Cloud, but drive further innovation with Field Service Lightning to better meet the needs of our customers,” he added.

In June, Salesforce acquired Tableau, a maker of data analytics software, in another move to diversify away from its core CRM software business. It also bought another Israeli company, Datorama, for $850 million in July 2018.

The ClickSoftware deal “could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft,” which acquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015, CNBC said. In its June earnings report, the company reported that Service Cloud crossed the $1 billion revenue threshold for the first time.

“This acquisition is designed to keep those numbers growing,” TechCrunch said.

ClickSoftware went public in 2000, remaining listed until it went private again in 2015 in a deal with private equity firm Francisco Partners, which bought it for $438 million. It has partnered with Salesforce since the launch of Field Service Lightning in 2016.

“Our mission has been clear since the beginning — to be the global leader in field service management and deliver significant value to our customers. Joining Salesforce provides a tremendous opportunity to accelerate this vision,” ClickSoftware CEO Mark Cattini said.

, , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Technology

IT Outsourcing at a Five-Year High

Almost 34% of companies now outsource at least some of their network operations.
Payments

Fed Unveils Plan for Real-Time Payments System

The central bank will develop the FedNow service itself rather than defer to the private sector.
M&A

Fox Buys Online Loan Broker Credible Labs

The $265 million deal "underscores Fox Corp.'s innovative digital strategy that emphasizes direct interactions with our consumers."