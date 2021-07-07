Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Regulation

Regulators Can and Will Crack Down on Crypto

In a recent note to clients, UBS Bank said that regulatory crackdowns could pop the “bubble-like” crypto markets.
Avatar
July 7, 2021

Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG said in a recent note to clients that regulatory crackdowns could pop the “bubble-like” crypto markets.

According to a report from Business Insider, UBS’s global wealth management division pointed to China’s crypto crackdown as an example of the considerable negative impact on price induced by regulators.

Since China’s recent enforcement of shutting down Bitcoin miners in the country and restricting businesses associated with cryptocurrency trading and operations, crypto prices have fallen drastically.

UBS warned investors that tougher rules might already be in the works in countries like the U.K. and U.S.

“Regulators have demonstrated they can and will crackdown on crypto. So we suggest investors stay clear, and build their portfolio around less risky assets,” said the UBS note. “We’ve long warned that shifting investor sentiment or regulatory crackdowns could pop bubble-like crypto markets.”

The bank also commented on common crypto trading practices, where exchanges offer 50x and 100x leverage to traders, saying they appear at odds with mainstream finance regulation.

“While we can’t rule out future price gains in cryptos, we see this as a speculative market that poses significant risks to professional investors,” said the note.

UBS’s most recent stance on cryptocurrency comes in contrast to previous reports that the bank was looking into ways to offer its wealthiest clients exposure to the asset class.

Price Action: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was trading at $34,759 at the time of writing, gaining 1.64% over the past 24-hours.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga. © 2021 Benzinga.com.

Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

FTC Charges Broadcom With Unfair Competition

The commission is committed to "enforcing the antitrust laws against monopolists, including in high-technology industries."
Regulation

FTC Moves to Beef up Antitrust Enforcement

The commission's vote to scrap a 2015 policy statement will give it more leeway to bring enforcement actions over anticompetitive conduct.
Regulation

Robinhood to Pay $70M to Settle FINRA Probe

"The fine imposed in this matter, the highest ever levied by FINRA, reflects the scope and seriousness of Robinhood’s violations."