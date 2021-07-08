Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Regulation

EU Fines BMW, Volkswagen $1B Over Delaying Clean Emissions Technology

The carmakers were accused of breaching EU antitrust rules between 2006 to 2014.
Avatar
July 8, 2021

The European Union has imposed approximately $1 billion in fines on BMW and Volkswagen AG for a collusion scheme designed to slow the introduction of AdBlue emissions-cleaning technology.

What Happened: BMW will pay approximately $422.3 million and Volkswagen will pay about $595.3 million in their respective settlements.

The EU stated the car manufacturers joined with three other German carmakers — Audi, Daimler, and Porsche — in a cartel that conspired to delay the technology designed to reduce nitrogen oxide gases from diesel cars.

According to a Politico report, Daimler received immunity from the EU because it was the first to denounce its participation in the cartel. No action has been announced yet against Audi and Porsche.

What Else Happened: “Competition and innovation on managing car pollution are essential for Europe to meet our ambitious Green Deal objectives,” said EU executive vice president Margrethe Vestager. “This decision shows that we will not hesitate to take action against all forms of cartel conduct putting in jeopardy this goal.”

The carmakers were accused of breaching EU antitrust rules between 2006 to 2014, and the initial charges against the companies were filed in April 2019.

Volkswagen stated it would consider appealing the ruling, which has a mid-September deadline for seeking its overturn, while BMW issued a statement saying it would abide by the decision because the EU “dropped most of its charges of antitrust violations.”

This story originally appeared on Benzinga. © 2021 Benzinga.com.

Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sean Gallup via Getty Images

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

Regulators Can and Will Crack Down on Crypto

In a recent note to clients, UBS Bank said that regulatory crackdowns could pop the “bubble-like” crypto markets.
Regulation

FTC Charges Broadcom With Unfair Competition

The commission is committed to "enforcing the antitrust laws against monopolists, including in high-technology industries."
Regulation

FTC Moves to Beef up Antitrust Enforcement

The commission's vote to scrap a 2015 policy statement will give it more leeway to bring enforcement actions over anticompetitive conduct.