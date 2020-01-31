Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
IPOs
January 31, 2020

Reynolds Consumer to Go Public in $1.2 Billion IPO

“Unlike other recent IPO candidates, Reynolds Consumer is profitable and has a decades-long history of making and selling everyday goods."
Matthew Heller

In the first $1 billion-plus initial public offering of the year, the manufacturer of Reynolds Wrap and Hefty bags is expected to make its market debut on Friday.

Reynolds Consumer Products, which claims to have a presence in 95% of U.S. households, priced its IPO at $26 per share, raising $1.2 billion. It had previously set a range of $25 to $28 per share.

The company sells products in the cooking, waste and storage, and tableware categories, with nearly two-thirds of its revenue for the year ending Dec. 31, 2018 coming from products that hold the top market share position for their category.

According to the IPO prospectus, the cooking and baking segment is Reynolds’ largest, generating $1.2 billion in revenue out of a total of $3.1 billion in 2018 and growing at a compound annual rate of 4.7% from 2016 to 2018.

“Unlike other recent IPO candidates, Reynolds Consumer is profitable and has a decades-long history of making and selling everyday goods,” MarketWatch said, noting that Reynolds Wrap was launched in 1947.

Reynolds posted net income of $135 million on revenue of $2.20 billion over the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared with net income of $92 million on revenue of $2.24 billion in the same period a year ago.

Key competitors include Clorox and S.C. Johnson & Sons. “Our customers continuously evaluate their suppliers, often resulting in downward pricing pressure and increased pressure to continuously introduce and commercialize innovative new products, improve customer service, maintain strong relationships with our customers and, where applicable, develop and maintain brands that are meaningful to consumers,” the prospectus said.

“If our products fail to compete successfully with other branded or private label offerings, demand for our products and our sales and profitability could be negatively impacted,” it added.

New Zealand’s Packaging Finance Ltd. will remain Reynolds’ controlling shareholder once the IPO has closed, with PFL’s owner, billionaire Graeme Hart, having about 77% of the voting power. After Hart’s investment vehicle Rank Group acquired Alcoa’s packaging and consumer businesses in 2008 in a deal valued at $2.7 billion, that company became Reynolds Consumer Products.

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

IPOs

Casper Sleep Seeks to Wake up Wall Street

The mattress firm's IPO filing says it is the first company to serve the growing "sleep economy" in a "holistic" way.
IPOs

Bill.com IPO Pays Off With 61% Jump in Debut

The payments firm's offering suggests that "not only can companies still losing money and burning cash go public, they may even get a strong reception.”
IPOs

Saudi Aramco Plans $25.6B Share Sale in Record-Breaking IPO

The IPO, which is the largest in history, would value the company at $1.7 trillion.