Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Governance
September 11, 2020

Deloitte to Create Independent Audit Board

The new board is part of Deloitte's plan to implement U.K. regulatory changes after a series of high-profile audit failures at Big Four accounting firms.
Matthew Heller

Deloitte is restructuring its operations to comply with regulatory changes that followed a series of high-profile audit failures at Big Four accounting firms.

The Financial Reporting Council, the U.K. accounting watchdog, announced in July it had asked the firms to agree to separate their audit and consulting businesses and submit an implementation plan by Oct. 23 that will need to be completed by June 2024.

In its first move to implement its plan, Deloitte said Friday it would establish an audit governance board (AGB) to provide “independent oversight of the UK audit practice, with a focus on the policies and procedures for improving audit quality and ensuring the Financial Reporting Council’s objectives of, and desired outcomes for, operational separation are met.”

“The AGB is central to Deloitte’s new governance framework and a key step in the operational separation of our audit business from our wider firm,” Richard Houston, senior partner and chief executive of Deloitte UK, said in a news release.

The Big Four sign off on the accounts of more than 95% of the U.K.’s 350 largest listed companies. They have been under scrutiny since the collapse of government contractor Carillion, which had been audited by KPMG for 19 years.

A parliamentary committee called last year for a “full structural breakup” of the Big Four, but both the FRC and the U.K.’s competition watchdog recommended an operational split.

The FRC said Friday it welcomed Deloitte as an “early adopter” of its principles and that it encouraged all the Big Four firms to implement operational separation as soon as practicable.

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

SEC Approves Final Rules on Proxy Advisors

The measures will "harm the governance process and suppress the free and full exercise of shareholder voting rights," a dissenting commissioner says.
Governance

Luckin Coffee Ousts Chairman Amid Accounting Scandal

The removal of Charles Zhengyao Lu comes weeks after an earlier attempt failed to get enough votes.
Governance

SoftBank Shuns Call for Board Oversight of Vision Fund

Elliot Management wants the group to create a subcommittee to supervise the fund’s investment process.