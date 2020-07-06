Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Governance
July 6, 2020

SoftBank Shuns Call for Board Oversight of Vision Fund

Elliot Management wants the group to create a subcommittee to supervise the fund’s investment process.
Avatar

SoftBank Group will not heighten board oversight of its Vision Fund despite the demands of the activist investor Elliot Management.

The $100 billion Vision Fund is in the crosshairs of Elliot Management, which wants the Japanese group to create a subcommittee at the board level to supervise the fund’s investment process, according to Reuter’s sources.

SoftBank is resisting Elliot Management’s demands, arguing that the fund’s investments have already been cleared by top executives, and $3-5 billion deals have been given the go-ahead by large limited partners.

The Vision Fund’s losses, spanning investments such as WeWork and Uber Technologies, amounted to $16.5 billion in the financial year ended March 2020.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son

SoftBank is also said to be looking to end its association with Wirecard AG, a company under investigation by the European Union after $2.1 billion went missing from its books.

The poor performance of the fund has halted fund-raising efforts from large investors such as the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, noted Reuters.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has the final word on investments but is aided by managing partner Saleh Romeih and the fund’s head Rajeev Misra, a former Deutsche Bank AG investor.

Son has vowed to undertake governance reforms, including improving oversight of the fund’s portfolio firms and ending bailouts for stragglers.

Newly introduced reforms include the formation of a nominating and remuneration committee, which is chaired by an outside director.

The committee is also tasked with finding a successor to Son, who has said he may continue leading the Japanese conglomerate into his seventies.

SoftBank OTC stock closed 0.33% higher at $45.83 on Thursday.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

, , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Governance

Twitter to Appoint Former Google CFO as Chairperson

The appointment comes three months after Elliott Management hedge fund pressed for the ouster of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Investor Relations

Anatomy of a Short Attack

The current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic have created a perfect storm for companies that are subject to an attack by short-sellers.
Applications

How to Prevent RPA from Messing With Internal Controls

Accountability and governance throughout the RPA lifecycle are essential for mitigating fraud and maintaining effective controls.