Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Performance
June 3, 2020

AMC Reports Losses, Raises Doubt on Staying in Business

‘We are generating effectively no revenue,’ the world’s largest theater chain said.

AMC Theaters, the world’s largest theater chain, expects it has lost between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter and has “substantial doubts” it can remain in business, the company said.

The company closed theaters earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this period, we are generating effectively no revenue,” the company said in a regulatory filing. “Even if governmental operating restrictions are lifted in certain jurisdictions, distributors may delay the release of new films until such time that operating restrictions are eased more broadly domestically and internationally, which may further limit our operations.”

AMC said it had revenue of $941.5 million for the three months ended March 31, a drop of roughly 22% from the same period last year. It expects an adjusted net loss for the first quarter of $224.5 million, compared with $101.8 million for the same period last year.

It had a cash balance of $718.3 million as of April.

“We believe we have the cash resources to reopen our theaters and resume our operations this summer or later,” AMC said. “Our liquidity needs thereafter will depend, among other things, on the timing of a full resumption of operations, the timing of movie releases, and our ability to generate revenues.”

In April, AMC said it could issue new debt that would allow it to survive the crisis until theaters could be reopened at least partially, but in this filing it said it financing may not be available at favorable terms, if at all.

“We cannot assure you that our assumptions used to estimate our liquidity requirements will be correct because we have never previously experienced a complete cessation of our operations, and as a consequence, our ability to be predictive is uncertain,” the company said.

The company’s share price fell 8% in early morning trading. It was down about 2% by early afternoon.

It expects to report final results after the market closes on June 9.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

Zoom Crushes Estimates With 'Incredible' Quarter

The work-from-home and study-from-home booms resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic drove Zoom's first-quarter sales up by 169%.
Financial Performance

Dick's Sporting Goods Takes 29% Sales Hit

“We believe coming out of the current crisis, health and fitness will become even more important to the consumer."
The Cloud

Salesforce Tops Estimates as Q1 Sales Rise 30%

"Our results, amidst this global crisis, demonstrated our ability to execute at speed, innovate at scale and the strength of our business model."