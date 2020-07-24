Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Cybersecurity
July 24, 2020

First American Title Charged Over Cybersecurity Lapses

The NY State Department of Financial Services said the real-estate title insurer exposed millions of documents containing personal information.

The New York State Department of Financial Services has filed administrative charges against First American Title Insurance Company, alleging the real-estate title insurer failed to secure tens of millions of documents containing sensitive personal information of consumers.

In a statement of charges, the New York regulator said that from at least October 2014 through May 2019 the sensitive documents were available “to anyone with a web browser.”

The allegations are the first brought under New York cybersecurity regulations that went into effect in 2017.

In May 2019, Krebs on Security reported that First American leaked digitized records, including bank account numbers, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and driver’s license images.

NYDFS said the leak continued for six months after it was widely publicized.

“For more than four years, First American Title Insurance Company exposed tens of millions of documents …,” the regulator said.

First American said its primary regulator, the Nebraska Department of Insurance, ruled its response to the breach was sufficient in June 2019.

“First American strongly disagrees with the New York Department of Financial Services’ charges,” the company said in a statement. ”As we reported in July 2019, our investigation into the incident, conducted with an outside forensics firm, identified a very limited number of consumers whose nonpublic personal information likely was accessed without authorization and otherwise found no evidence of misuse of any nonpublic personal information. None of these identified consumers were New York residents.”

The company said it would “vigorously defend” itself against “unreasonable charges.”

Lisa Sotto, chair of the global privacy and cybersecurity practice of Hunton Andrews Kurth in New York said companies should expect more actions. “Surprisingly, it’s taken this long for DFS to publicly flog a company that it considered to be non-compliant,” she said.

A hearing is scheduled for October 26.

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Mobile

Facebook Preparing To Launch TikTok Rival In U.S., 50 Other Markets

Instagram Reels launched in parts of Europe in June and is set to hit the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and Mexico next month.
Cybersecurity

Major Twitter Accounts Hacked for Bitcoin Scam

Twitter says "a coordinated social engineering attack ... successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools.”
The Cloud

Microsoft to Buy Startup CyberX

In a blog post, the tech giant said the deal was part of a wider initiative to accelerate and secure deployments of the internet of things (IoT).