Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Cybersecurity
August 1, 2019

Cisco Settles With Whistleblower in Cyber Case

The $1 million payout to a Danish security expert is believed to be the first in a cybersecurity case brought under the False Claims Act.
Matthew Heller

Cisco Systems has agreed to pay $8.6 million to settle claims that it sold defective software to U.S. government agencies in what appears to be the first payout in a cybersecurity case initiated by a whistleblower.

The settlement and underlying complaint were unsealed on Wednesday, 10 years after James Glenn, a Danish employee of Cisco partner NetDesign, was fired for reporting that Cisco’s Video Surveillance Manager (VSM) software had critical security flaws.

Cisco will pay Glenn more than $1 million, with the remainder of the settlement going to the federal government and more than 15 state agency buyers of the software to whom the company allegedly misrepresented its safety.

Experts said the payout is the first in a cyber case brought under the False Claims Act and could inspire similar claims over cybersecurity standards.

The settlement “clearly provides an opportunity for entrepreneurial plaintiffs or potential plaintiffs to go around looking for more examples like this,” Georgetown University law professor Gregory Klass told Reuters.

The False Claims Act provides for whistleblowers to be compensated if they bring misconduct by government contractors to light.

“With many contracts including pledges that products meet cyber security standards set by the government, experts have long warned that [whistleblower] claims could expand into that area and punish vendors for the vulnerabilities that are present in many systems,” Reuters noted.

Cisco’s VSM system by customers including the U.S. military, Los Angeles International Airport, the Washington, D.C. police, the New York City public transit system, as well as many schools.

According to Glenn’s complaint, he was working on security issues at NetDesign when he warned Cisco that a hacker who got into one camera that was part of the system could use flaws in the software to get administrative control of the entire network. When Cisco failed to act, he alerted a detective on an FBI terrorism task force.

“There’s this culture that tends to prioritize profit and reputation over doing what’s right,” Glenn said in a statement. “I hope coming forward with my experience causes others in the tech community to think about their ethical mandate.”

, , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Cybersecurity

U.S. Finds Surge in Business Email Scams

FinCEN reports that the total value of attempted thefts climbed to an average of $301 million per month in 2018 from only $110 million per month in 2016.
Cybersecurity

Hackers Steal $32 Million in Cryptocurrency

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint said that $23 million of the stolen funds belonged to customers, while it owned the rest.
Data Security

Hack Exposes Data of Quest Diagnostics Patients

The lab testing giant says a hacker gained access to personal data of about 11.9 million patients that it had provided to a billing collection service.