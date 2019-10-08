Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Credit & Capital
October 8, 2019

Boeing to Invest $20 Million in Virgin Galactic

The stake is contingent on Virgin Galactic’s plans to go public through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia.

Boeing’s venture arm Horizon X is investing $20 million in Virgin Galactic, the space-tourism venture founded by Richard Branson. Virgin Galactic has invested $1 billion to develop reusable spaceflight systems to create space tourism.

The investment comes as Virgin Galactic prepares to list public shares through a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia in what the companies said would be the first publicly traded space tourism company.

The latest investment from Boeing is contingent on the closing of that deal, after which Boeing will get new shares in the post-combination company.

SCH was founded in 2017 by venture capitalists including Chamath Palihapitiya, who is reportedly investing $100 million in Virgin Galactic, and former Twitter executive Adam Bain.

The SCH partnership with Virgin Galactic was initially valued at $1.5 billion, based on anticipated earnings of $600 million in 2023.

“Boeing’s strategic investment facilitates our effort to drive the commercialization of space and broaden consumer access to safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible new forms of transportation,” said Brian Schettler, senior managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures.

The company had been set to receive a $1 billion investment from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, but that deal was suspended following the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey last October.

The company said it has taken deposits from hundreds of prospective passengers, at half the total fair price of $250,000, for 90-minute flights. Last December, a Virgin Galactic rocket completed a successful test flight and landed in the California desert. The company faces competition from Blue Origin, backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and SpaceX backed by Elon Musk.

Boeing is NASA’s prime contractor for the International Space Station and is building a reusable capsule for the station. The company also announced it was investing in a startup accelerator focused on growth of startups in the U.K. aerospace industry.

GENE BLEVINS/AFP/Getty Images

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Strategy

Start-Up CFOs: Be Ready to Raise Capital, Recap, or Sell

It doesn’t matter if selling the company is or isn’t the ultimate goal — a CFO needs to be prepared to execute all three.
Credit

The Link Between Capital Structure and Financial Flexibility

New research shows that companies decrease leverage in anticipation of future investment shocks — good ones and bad ones alike.
Applications

AI is Ushering in a New Era of Integrated Receivables

Sayid Shabeer of HighRadius explains how AI engines can tackle manual processes around cash applications, credit management, and more.