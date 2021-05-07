CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 7

Lucid Motors appointed Sherry House as chief financial officer, where she will focus on the electric vehicle automaker’s transition to a publicly traded company. House joins the company from Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo, where she was treasurer and head of investor relations for the last four years. She has over ten years of experience with automotive OEM, Tier 1 supplier, and mobility companies, as well as several years in the capital markets industry as a technology investor, investment banker, and financial operating executive.

Live Nation Entertainment CFO Kathy Willard will retire after 25 years at the company on June 30. Willard has spent the past 14 years managing the finances for the live entertainment and ticketing company. Willard was appointed CFO in September 2007 following nine years at the company in various roles including executive vice president and chief accounting officer. Joe Berchtold, who currently serves as Live Nation’s president, will take on the additional role of CFO on July 1.

PUMA has appointed Hubert Hinterseher as its new CFO starting June 1. Hubert has worked at the sports company for 16 years, most recently as the global director of financial controlling. Hubert replaces Michael Lämmermann, who is retiring after 28 years with PUMA and eight years as CFO. Lämmermann will stay on as an adviser until the end of the year.

Restaurant software company Toast hired Elena Gomez as CFO. Since May 2016, Gomez has been finance chief at Zendesk, where she helped scale the global company to over $1B in annual revenue. Before that, Gomez held senior finance roles at companies including Salesforce, Visa, and Charles Schwab. She currently sits on the board of directors at Smartsheet and PagerDuty.

Mobile games platform Skillz hired Airbnb executive Ian Lee as its new CFO, effective June 21. Lee served as head of investor relations and was on the core deal team for the company’s 2020 IPO. He has also led investor relations as a senior finance executive at other technology firms, including Atlassian and Trulia, both of which he helped take public. He previously held investor relations leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard and Omnicom Group.

Marketing agency Known appointed Sarah Broderick as its new finance chief. Previously, Broderick served as the chief operating officer, CFO, and a member of the Board of Directors of VICE Media. Before that, she was a senior vice president at NBCUniversal, where she played a critical leadership role in the spinoff of the company from General Electric. She later served as the deputy controller at GE where she was responsible for SEC and external reporting. After GE, Broderick became the first global controller/chief accounting officer for Endeavor, after the merger of IMG and William Morris Endeavor.

Kristina Campbell will join Ripple as the blockchain and cryptocurrency provider’s chief financial officer. Campbell was previously CFO at billing and payments platform PayNearMe. Before Ripple, she held several roles at GreenDot, a now $2.5B public fintech company, including GM of GoBank.

GoDaddy appointed Mark McCaffrey as the internet domain registrar’s CFO, effective June 2. McCaffrey spent more than 20 years as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and most recently served as the head of PwC’s U.S. technology, media, and telecom sector, a $2.7B practice. Before that, he was the leader of the global software practice at PwC. McCaffrey replaces Ray Winborne, who is retiring.

Elizabeth Radcliffe has joined the biopharmaceutical company Affinivax as finance chief. Radcliffe most recently served as vice president of finance and strategy and treasurer at Arrakis Therapeutics. Before that, she was vice president of financial planning and analysis at Agios Pharmaceuticals and spent over 10 years at Biogen, culminating in the role of senior director, head of R&D finance. Earlier in her career, Radcliffe held consulting positions at The Parthenon Group and Exelon.

Renewable natural gas provider Archaea Energy hired Eric Javidi as CFO. Javidi previously served as the CFO of CrossAmerica Partners, a wholesale distributor of motor fuels. Before that, he was president and CEO of energy infrastructure company Southcross Holdings GP. Earlier in his career, Javidi was a managing director at Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, an alternative investment management firm. He also worked as an investment banker at UBS, Barclays, and Lehman Brothers, focusing on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets in the energy infrastructure sector.

Automation Anywhere named James Budge as the cloud RPA company’s chief financial officer. Most recently, Budge was the CFO at Pluralsight where he led the company through an IPO. Before that, he served as CFO at Anaplan, as COO and CFO at Genesys, and as COO and CFO at Rovi. During his tenure at these companies, he collectively raised more than $6 billion in funding from public equity and debt offerings.