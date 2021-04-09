CFOs On the Move: Week Ending April 9

Bill Wafford was appointed CFO at Thrasio, a startup that helps consolidate and scale companies that sell products mostly on Amazon’s marketplace. Wafford joins Thrasio from JCPenney, where he was CFO and led turnaround and transition efforts for the retailer. Wafford was formerly chief financial officer at The Vitamin Shoppe and before that he was a partner in the advisory practice group of KPMG following a five-year career at Walgreens Boots Alliance. Earlier in his career, he held finance-related jobs at Archstone Consulting, Bank of America, and Target. Wafford takes over for Joe Falcao, who will move into the role of senior vice president of finance.

XPO Logistics named Baris Oran as finance chief of GXO Logistics, the intended spin-off of XPO’s logistics business. Oran will join XPO as CFO of the logistics segment in May 2021 and will lead GXO’s global finance organization when the separation is complete. He most recently served as CFO of the Sabanci Group, one of the largest industrial and financial conglomerates in Turkey. Oran’s earlier roles include head of finance at Sabanci and CFO at Kordsa, a tire reinforcement developer.

MusclePharm named Sabina Rizvi as its first president and chief financial officer. Rizvi joins the nutritional supplements company from Yum! Brands, where she held multiple C-suite roles of increasing responsibility, including CFO of the Canadian and Thailand business units and president and general manager of Pizza Hut Thailand. Most recently, she was chief operating officer of Yum! digital and technology.

Versant Health promoted Kimberly Davis to CFO. Davis joined the vision care company in 2018 and was most recently chief accounting officer. She joined the company from Jensen Hughes, where she was senior vice president and corporate controller. She currently serves on the board of directors of several professional and charitable organizations, including the Executive Alliance, the Baltimore Chapter of Finance Executives, and the Baltimore Chapter of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women executive leadership team.

Dascena hired Andrew Pucher as chief financial officer. Pucher joins the machine learning algorithm company from Tilray, where he served as chief corporate development officer through the company’s sale for $1.4 billion. Before that, he was a managing director at Goldman Sachs, where he served as a senior leader within the investment bank’s global healthcare group as well as the Canadian investment banking franchise.

Conversational analytics and solutions company Marchex promoted Leila Kirske to chief financial officer. Before serving as senior vice president of finance and administration at Marchex, Kirske most recently was the CFO at 98point.6, an on-demand digital primary care service. She previously served as finance chief at marketing platform Tune and software provider Bsquare. Kirske replaces Michael Arends, who will continue in his role as co-CEO.

Dan Doyle was named CFO at Athletico Physical Therapy. Most recently, Doyle was vice president of financial planning and analysis at Aspen Dental Management. Before that, he worked at Walgreens, where he held several senior roles including internal audit director, divisional CFO, and divisional vice president. He started his career as an auditor at Arthur Anderson and KPMG.

Veteran finance executive Dave Anderson is joining Corteva as its new CFO. Anderson, 71, served most recently as interim CFO of Criteo, a French marketing firm. He replaces Greg Friedman, who plans to retire. Anderson started his CFO career at RJR Nabisco in 1991 and spent 11 years at Honeywell.