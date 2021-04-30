CFOs On the Move: Week Ending April 30

Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, appointed Scott Roe as chief financial officer, effective June 1. Roe joins the company from VF Corp., where he worked for 25 years. Before he became VF’s CFO in 2015, Roe served in several senior management positions, including vice president, controller, and chief accounting officer, vice president of finance for VF’s jeanswear and imagewear coalitions, and CFO of the international business. Before joining VF, he worked in the OEM automotive and basic materials industries after beginning his career at Ernst & Young. Roe replaces Andrea Shaw Resnick, who has been serving as interim CFO since July 2020. Resnick will assume the newly created role of chief communications officer.

Michael Dastugue was named finance chief at HanesBrands, effective May 1. Dastugue was most recently executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart U.S., where he led financial activities for the company’s $370 billion U.S. segment. Before that, Dastugue was executive vice president and CFO at Sam’s Club, Walmart’s $57 billion club division. Before joining Walmart in 2013, he was chief financial officer at J.C. Penney, where he held several financial and real estate leadership roles for 20 years.

Regi Vengalil is joining pay-per-mile auto insurer Metromile as CFO on May 24. Vengalil most recently served as CFO of Egencia, Expedia Group’s corporate travel division. He also served as a member of Expedia Group’s executive team as global head of corporate development and strategy. Before that, he was head of strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business operations at LendingClub. Earlier in his career, he led teams advising financial services and travel firms on growth strategies at McKinsey & Company. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Porch Group, a home services vertical software company.

Graco promoted David Lowe chief financial officer, effective June 10. Lowe joined the fluid-handling systems manufacturer in 1995 and has held several senior management positions, including president of the worldwide process division, president of the worldwide industrial products division, executive vice president of the industrial products division, and vice president and general manager of the industrial products division. Lowe replaces Mark Sheahan, who will take over as the company’s president and CEO.

Super Coffee named Rosanna Godden as CFO of the bottled coffee brand. Godden spent the last decade at Amazon, where she worked on the corporate mergers and acquisition team. She led the $13.7B Whole Foods Market acquisition and later worked directly for Whole Foods as a vice president. Before Amazon, Godden worked for Starbucks where she built out the company’s non-retail business through business improvements and acquisitions. Earlier in her career, she held a variety of finance and accounting roles including corporate controller for Centerline Logistics.

Eli Kay is the new CFO at Unique Logistics International. Kay joined the logistics and freight forwarding company in February and has experience in domestic and international talent including accounting, corporate finance, auditing, and M&A. Kay was previously CFO for Transit Wireless, the provider of wireless infrastructure in the New York City Subway. Before that, he was a CFO at JFKIAT, a joint venture between Delta Airlines and Royal Schiphol Group created to build and manage Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport, where he led a multibillion-dollar airport redevelopment bid with the PANYNJ.

Esports and technology company Vindex hired former Yum! Brands executive Keith Siegner as its new chief financial officer. Siegner was the vice president of investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and treasurer at Yum! Brands. He was previously a senior banking executive in equity research for 15 years at Credit Suisse and UBS Securities, where he was executive director. He began his career at Arthur Andersen in the international tax consulting division.

Triumvira appointed Teresa McRoberts as finance chief of the biopharmaceutical company. McRoberts was most recently portfolio manager, senior vice president, and senior analyst at investment management company Alger Management. She was also previously portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, portfolio co-manager at Tribeca Global Management, a hedge fund owned by Citigroup, and an analyst and investment banker with J.P. Morgan.

Biotechnology company Catamaran Bio hired Scott Holmes as CFO. Most recently, Holmes was chief financial officer of Disarm Therapeutics, where he played a key role in the company’s acquisition by Eli Lilly in October 2020. Previously, he was CFO of cell therapy biotech Kiadis Pharma, where he led the company’s acquisition of CytoSen Therapeutics. Earlier, he spent four years as CFO of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and was also previously senior vice president of finance and investor relations at AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Internet service provider Starry hired Komal Misra as finance chief. Misra joins Starry from IT and business process automation company IPsoft, where she was global head of corporate finance. Before that, she was vice president of corporate development and vice president of finance at Cognizant. Earlier, she spent over a decade in the asset management industry as a technology investor and portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein. She has also held engineering and finance roles at AT&T Bell Labs, IL&FS, and Punj Lloyd Private Ltd.