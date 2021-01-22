CFOs On the Move: Week Ending January 22

Dynavax appointed Kelly MacDonald finance chief. MacDonald joins the biopharmaceutical company from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, where she was most recently chief accounting officer and vice president of finance. While at Ironwood, she also held other managerial roles, providing finance and accounting support for strategic planning, R&D portfolio management, global business development, product launches, and commercial execution. Before that, she was a manager in the health industries assurance practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers. MacDonald replaces Michael Ostrach, who is retiring after 14 years at the company.

Materials science company Landec appointed John Morberg as chief financial officer. Most recently, Morberg was CFO and general counsel at BL Restaurant Holdings. Before that, he held various roles over a ten-year tenure at Garden Fresh Restaurant, including as the CEO, CFO, and board member. He also served as CFO at DEI Holdings through its initial public offering and worked for eight years as vice president and controller at Petco. Morberg succeeds Brian McLaughlin, who retired.

Peter Enns will take over as CFO at Chubb when Philip Bancroft retires on July 1 after 19 years at the insurance company. Enns spent over 20 years at Goldman Sachs in various senior roles, including partner of the firm’s U.S. financial institutions group, head of its Asia financial institutions group, and chief executive of its business operations in Canada. More recently, he held roles at HSBC, including his last assignment as global co-head of investment banking coverage based in Hong Kong.

Clayton Kossl was appointed chief financial officer at advertising technology company Centro. Kossl was recently CFO at technology business Paintzen. Before that, he was on the finance and strategy team at healthcare technology company ZocDoc, where he helped raise capital at a multibillion-dollar valuation. He has served as an advisor, outside CFO, and board member at several businesses and helped with ZipDrug’s sale to Anthem and MyClean’s sale to Surge Private Equity.

Jantoon Reigersman has been appointed chief financial officer at TrueCar, effective January 27. Reigersman joins the digital car-buying marketplace from consumer internet company Leaf Group, where he was CFO. Earlier, he served as chief financial officer at clean technology company Ogin, which was acquired by Vestas Wind Systems in 2017. He started his career in the investment banking group at Morgan Stanley and in the special situations group at Goldman Sachs.

Medical-fish-skin company Kerecis hired Mike Cadigan as CFO. Most recently, Cadigan was the managing partner at Cadigan Capital, where he had advised Kerecis since 2017. Cadigan worked on strategic planning and financing projects for Kerecis, including a financing agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, a $16 million Series C equity financing round, and several convertible note rounds. Early in his career, he was an asset manager at Colony Capital and worked as a staff accountant at Deloitte & Touche.

Pitney Bowes hired Ana Maria Chadwick as chief financial officer. Chadwick was most recently president and CEO at GE Capital Global Legacy Solutions. Previously, she was controller at GE Capital Americas and CFO at GE Capital Energy Financial Services. Chadwick takes over for interim CFO Joseph Catapano, who will return to his role as chief accounting officer.

Azul Systems hired Peter Maloney as chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Maloney was previously CFO at recruiting software company Jobvite. Before that, he was CFO at E2open, where he led its IPO, follow-on offering, and sale. He has also served as CFO at SNOCAP and Keynote Systems.

Gillian Munson is the new finance chief at Iora Health. Munson was most recently a partner at Union Square Ventures and CFO at XO Group, the parent company of The Knot. Her career includes tenures at Allen & Company, Morgan Stanley, Hambrecht & Quist, and Symbol Technologies in roles including equity analyst, banker, early-stage investor, and M&A leader.

Edmund Har is the new finance chief at Plant Power Restaurant Group. Har was the former director of finance at the W Hotel in San Diego and senior finance director at Paradigm Investment Group, one of the largest franchisees in the Hardees fast-food restaurant system. Har served with the U.S. Department of Energy’s restaurant subcommittee to provide critical data for energy usage demands of retail QSR boxes that led to the development of sustainable best practices.