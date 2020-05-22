CFOs On the Move: Week Ending May 22

Brian DelGhiaccio was promoted to finance chief at waste collection company Republic Services, effective June 1. DelGhiaccio, who is currently executive vice president and chief transformation officer, joined Republic Services in 1998 and has since held roles of increasing responsibility across the finance organization. He also leads the information technology, cybersecurity, and data management departments. DelGhiaccio succeeds Charles Serianni, who will retire on June 1, 2021. Serianni will stay on as a special advisor to the CEO until his retirement.

Felicia Williams will become Macy’s interim chief financial officer until a permanent replacement has been named. Williams, who has been with the company since 2004, has been senior vice president, controller, and enterprise risk officer since 2016. Before joining Macy’s, she held various roles at The Coca-Cola Company and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Williams takes over for Paula Price, who decided to leave the retailer at the end of the month after less than two years in the role. Price will remain an advisor to the company through November 2020.

Stacey Benson will become chief financial officer at CBS News on July 1. Benson joins CBS News from the global media operations division at ViacomCBS, where she served as senior vice president of finance. Before that, she served as senior vice president of finance at CBS Radio for 15 years. She began her tenure at CBS Radio in 2002 as a controller and steadily increased her responsibilities and role within the division. Benson takes over for Charlie Pavlounis, who announced his departure from the news organization last week.

Matthew Walsh was named chief financial officer at Organon, a company spinning off from Merck. Walsh joins the women’s health, legacy brand, and biosimilars spinoff from Allergan, where he served as chief financial officer. A seasoned finance executive with over 15 years of public company CFO experience, he has notable expertise in mergers and acquisitions. His experience includes 11 acquisitions and integrations and five divestitures during his nine-year tenure at Catalent where he served as chief financial officer.

Michael Eklund will become chief financial officer at the gambling company Scientific Games on June 1. Most recently, Eklund was CFO at data analytics and market research company IRI. Eklund spent more than 20 years at Dell Technologies in both financial and operational roles, including serving as CFO of Dell’s $40 client solutions business unit and global operations organization. Eklund takes over for Michael Quartieri, who will remain full time with the company until June 30 and will serve in a consulting role through December 31.

J. Scott Di Valerio has joined FabFitFun as the lifestyle subscription box company’s first chief financial officer. Di Valerio most recently served as CFO and chief operating officer at IT company Spiceworks. Before that, he was chief financial officer at RetaiMeNot and chief executive officer for Outerwall. Earlier in his career, Di Valerio held leadership roles at Lenovo Group, Microsoft, The Walt Disney Company, and Mindwave Software.

Healthcare technology company OODA Health named Brian Meewes as its first finance chief and chief operating officer. Meewes joins OODA Health from Alto Pharmacy, where he was vice president of finance. Before Alto, he was vice president and head of finance at Symphony Commerce and was previously head of strategic finance and analytics at BigCommerce. Meewes spent seven years at Amazon as a finance leader for its fulfillment center and worldwide supply chain analytics.

Dietary supplement manufacturer Lief Labs appointed Helder Guimarães as CFO. Guimarães was a former board member of the company. Guimarães has over 14 years of experience as an innovative business strategist and has worked with small to midsize organizations in the energy and technology sectors in the U.S. and internationally. His previous experience includes finance and business strategy roles at Envent Corporation, as well as senior finance positions at other firms such as Primetag, General Electric, Martifer, and Crowe Horwath.

Sean Byrne was named interim finance chief at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits. Byrne was previously CFO at Newstrike Brands until 2019 when the company was acquired by Hexo Corp. Before that, he spent five years as chief financial officer at Waterloo Brewing. Byrne takes over for Paul Dowdall, who will leave the company June 5 for an opportunity in a new industry.

Sloane Googin is the new chief financial officer at legal services provider Axiom. Since 2018, Googin has served as the CFO for data platform Dynata. Before that, Googin spent 10 years at The Nielsen Company, where he last served as senior vice president of global financial planning and analysis. He also served as CFO to other Nielsen business units, including the global business services division. Earlier in his career he held executive finance positions at General Electric Company and General Electric Capital.