CFOs On the Move: Week Ending April 10

Kemin Industries appointed Patrick Wood as CFO. Wood joined the ingredient manufacturer in 2013 as a senior accountant before becoming an accounting manager a year later. The following year, he was promoted to controller for Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health in North America, and in 2015 became finance director for the business unit. In 2018, Wood took on the position of vice president of finance for Kemin Nutrisurance. Wood succeeds Tammi Guldenpfennig, who spent 30 years with the company. She served as CFO since 2002.

USA Today parent Gannett appointed Douglas Horne as chief financial officer. Horne most recently served as global controller for The We Company, which includes office-sharing startup WeWork. Before that, he spent eight years at Warner Media, most recently as senior vice president and controller. Before joining Warner, he served as deputy chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at AOL. Horne succeeds Alison “Ali” Engel, who stepped down at the end of the first quarter.

Kathrin Dahnke will become finance chief at German-based lighting company Osram on April 16. Dahnke was most recently a member of the management board at corporate group Werhahn KG, which has operations in building materials, consumer goods, and financial services. Dahnke succeeds Ingo Bank, who will move to sensor manufacturer Ams AG as chief financial officer on May 1.

Duolingo named Matt Skaruppa as the language-learning platform’s first chief financial officer. Skaruppa was most recently a senior member of Goldman Sachs Investment Partners. Before that, he spent five years as an operating executive for KKR Capstone.

Video-based safety and transportation analysis company SmartDrive Systems appointed Christopher Saunders as chief financial officer. Most recently CFO at Capsule Technologies, Saunders previously held senior-level and CFO responsibilities for a variety of Qualcomm companies, including Qualcomm Life, Snaptracs, Qualcomm Labs, FLO TV, and Qualcomm Ventures over 14 years. Before Qualcomm, he was vice president of finance at SupplyPro.

SeaWorld Entertainment’s CFO, Marc Swanson, has been appointed interim CEO after the company’s chief executive, Sergio Rivera, resigned on April 4 after five months in the role. Swanson has been with the company for nearly 20 years and has previously served as interim CEO. Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who is chief accounting officer, has been appointed interim chief financial officer. Gulacsy will retain her role as chief accounting officer.

IT solutions provider Core named Kevin Thimjon as CFO. Thimjon joins the company from retailer Lids Sports Group, where he was executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer. Thimjon has served in several executive leadership roles, including chief financial officer at Just Marketing, president and chief financial officer at Bell Industries, and executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer at ISR Solutions.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries appointed Daphne Huang as vice president, CFO, and chief accounting officer. Huang most recently served as chief financial officer at Humanwell Healthcare USA and Puracap International. Before that, she held positions in the financial service sector and debt capital markets at companies such as PriceWaterhouseCoopers, FleetBoston, GE Capital, and HSBC.

Brice Hill is the new finance chief at Xilinx. Hill joins the technology company after 25-years at Intel, where he most recently served as CFO and COO of the technology, systems, and core engineering group. Before that, he was corporate vice president of corporate strategy and business unit finance at Intel. Before Intel, Hill worked at General Motors in various finance positions.

Macy’s chief financial officer Paula Price will leave the company on May 30 after less than two years in the role. Price will remain an advisor to Macy’s through November 2020. An external search for her replacement is underway. Price joined Macy’s in July 2018, taking over from Karen Hoguet, who retired after 21 years as the retailer’s finance chief.