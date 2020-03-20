CFOs On the Move: Week Ending March 20

Adrianne Lee will become finance chief at Overstock on March 31. Lee joins Overstock from Hertz where she was CFO of the company’s $7 billion North American Rental Car unit. Before joining Hertz, Lee led financial planning and analysis for Best Buy’s multi-billion-dollar e-commerce business. She previously held several roles in finance, strategic planning, accounting and financial reporting, investor relations, and audit at PepsiCo, Allianz Life, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Rick Lees has joined specialty foods maker Stonewall Kitchen as CFO. Most recently, Lees was chief financial officer at Ocean Spray for eight years. Before that, he held executive positions at Pillsbury, Dannon, and Gillette.

Jason Hollar will become chief financial officer at Cardinal Health on May 12. Hollar most recently served as chief financial officer at automotive products company Tenneco. In addition to serving as CFO of Tenneco and previously as CFO of Sears Holding Corporation, he held senior finance roles at companies including Delphi and Navistar. Hollar succeeds Dave Evans, who will continue to serve as CFO through May 11.

Network security company EfficientIP named Jérôme Arnaud as chief financial officer. Before joining EfficientIP, Arnaud was CFO at software company Intersec. He served as group CFO at software company Ilog until the sale of the company to IBM in 2009. Arnaud began his career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both France and North America.

Finastra has appointed Gary Bischoping Jr. as chief financial officer. Bischoping was recently CFO at medical technology company Varian. Before that, Gary spent over 17 years at Dell. He held various leadership roles at Dell including CFO of its client solutions group and CFO of its enterprise solutions group and commercial business. Before joining Dell, he worked in financial management consulting for Stern Stewart & Company, Xerox, and the SK Group.

Peter Almond was named CFO at T5 Data Centers. Almond joins T5 after spending more than 20 years in investment banking raising capital for private equity-backed and corporate clients. Most recently he was managing director in leveraged finance at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and previously for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Financial technology company Aura named Anne Myong as chief financial officer. Before joining Aura, Myong served as chief financial officer for Walmart’s global e-commerce business. She joined Walmart in 2011 as chief administrative officer of its retail operation in China and became CFO the following year. During her tenure with Walmart, Myong served as a member of the board of directors of Walmart Mexico and was a member of the CEO’s advisory board of women leaders.

Railroad transportation company OmniTRAX appointed Robert Walker as CFO. For the past 10 years, Walker was COO and CFO at private investment firm The Madison Companies. Before that, he served as CFO of property operations and redevelopment at Apartment Investment and Management Company and as CFO for Miller Global Properties, a private equity real estate fund manager.