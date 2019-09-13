CFOs On the Move: Week Ending September 13

Discover Financial Services named John Greene finance chief, executive vice president, and a member of the company’s executive committee starting Sept. 18. Greene has more than 30 years of experience leading financial operations. He most recently served as CFO at Bioverativ, a global biopharmaceutical company. Greene succeeds Mark Graf who is retiring.

Patrick Unzicker has been chosen to fill the top finance spot at Roadrunner Transportation Systems. Unzicker had been CFO and treasurer of Adtalem Global Education (formerly DeVry Education Group). Unzicker takes over Terence Rogers, who left the transportation company at the end of August. Rogers joined the company in May 2017 after former CFO Peter Armbruster was fired for using deceptive accounting maneuvers.

Universal Technical Institute named Troy Anderson to lead the finance function. He replaces interim CFO Scott Yessner. Anderson previously was corporate controller at Conduent.

Alex Ioffe has been appointed to the top finance spot at Virtu Financial, effective Sept. 30. Ioffe, who takes over for the departing Joseph Molluso, most recently headed finance at the U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary of Interactive Brokers Group.

Encore Wire said that CFO Frank Bilban will retire next May, and will be replaced by Bret Eckert. Until then, Eckert will be vice president of finance. Formerly CFO of Atmos Energy, Eckert also was executive managing director for the Houston office of Riveron Consulting.

Real-estate investment trust New Senior Investment Group has announced that finance chief David Smith has resigned, but will stay on through the third quarter. Bhairav Patel, chief accounting officer and executive vice president of finance and accounting, will take on added responsibilities while the company searches for Smith’s successor.

Lever, which offers talent-acquisition software, has named Ed Tang to head finance. He had been vice president of strategic finance, operations, and business analytics at Box.

Finance chief Russell Kelley Jr., has resigned from Extraction Oil & Gas. Chief accounting officer Tom Brock will become principal accounting officer.

Electronics For Imaging appointed Grant Fitz to the top finance spot. He replaces Marc Olin, who will become chief operating officer. Fitz most recently headed finance at Valassis and before that at Xerox Technology.

Terrence Anderson has been named to lead the finance function at Sungard Availability Services. He previously was executive vice president-corporate development and finance at Broadview Networks.

Bluegreen Vacations announced that Anthony Puleo, CFO and treasurer, will retire at the end of the month. Raymond Lopez will take over his posts while remaining finance chief of BBX Capital, which owns 90% of the company’s common stock.