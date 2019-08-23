Open Menu Close Menu
August 23, 2019

CFOs On the Move: Week Ending August 23

UPS, Globe Photos, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Cleveland Cavaliers, SAExploration Holdings, Citrix Systems, Groupon, Public Interest Registry
Globe Photos has appointed Evan Bedell to the top finance spot. He is the founder and former CEO of View Capital.

Brian Newman has been named to head finance at UPS, effective Sept. 16. Newman, who takes over for the retiring Richard Peretz, is currently executive vice president, finance and operations, Latin America, at PepsiCo.

Lumber Liquidators

Nancy Walsh

Lumber Liquidators Holdings has selected Nancy Walsh to lead the finance function, effective Sept. 9. She replaces interim CFO Timothy Mulvaney, who will return to his post as chief accounting officer. Walsh is the former CFO of Pier 1 Imports.

Stefanie Clemens has been appointed finance chief of the Cleveland Cavaliers. She had headed finance at Ross Environmental Services.

Oilfield-services firm SAExploration Holdings has named Kevin Hubbard, a partner at Ham, Langston, & Brezina, interim CFO. He takes over from Brent Whiteley, who has been terminated.

Citrix Systems has chosen Arlen Shenkman to lead the finance function, effective Sept. 9. Shenkman, who succeeds interim CFO Jessica Soisson, was global head of development and ecosystems at SAP.

Laurie Tarpey has been named to head finance at Public Interest Registry. She had been chief operating officer at accounting firm Raffa.

Groupon CFO Michael Randolfi has resigned to pursue another opportunity. The Chicago-based company said that Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer Melissa Thomas will serve as interim chief financial officer while it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.


