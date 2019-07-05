Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
People
July 5, 2019

CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 5

DISH Network, Marathon Petroleum, McGraw-Hill Education, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Synovus Financial, Conn's, Globus Medical
Paul Orban has been promoted to head finance at DISH Network. He joined the company in 1996 and had been chief accounting officer, principal financial officer, and controller

Marathon Petroleum has named Donald Templin finance chief. He takes over from Timothy Griffith, who has been promoted to president of subsidiary Speedway LLC. Templin most recently was the firm’s president of refining, marketing, and supply.

Garet Guthrie has been promoted to CFO of McGraw-Hill Education. He formerly was senior vice president of financial planning and analysis.

Terrence Rogers has resigned from the top finance spot at Roadrunner Transportation Systems, effective at the end of August. The company has begun a search for his replacement.

Synovus Financial has chosen Jamie Gregory to head finance. He succeeds Kevin Blair, who has been acting CFO since December 2018. Gregory previously was head of corporate financial strategy at Regions Financial.

Jamie Gregory, Synovus Financial

Semiconductor solutions provider Macom Technology Solutions Holdings has promoted John Kober to finance chief. He had been corporate controller since 2015.

Zimmer Biomet has selected Suketu Upadhyay to lead the finance function, replacing the retiring Daniel Florin. Upadhyay previously was senior vice president, global financial operations, at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Furniture and mattress retailer Conn’s has promoted George Bchara to head finance. He takes over from Lee Wright, who has been appointed chief operating officer. Bchara had been chief accounting officer since 2016.

Globus Medical has named Keith Pfeil to the top finance spot, effective Aug. 19. Most recently, he was finance chief at CSS Industries.

Home goods retailer Kirkland’s named Nicole Strain its CFO. She had been serving as interim CFO since May 2017. Strain joined the company in November 2016 as controller.

