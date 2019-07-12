CFOs on the Move: Week Ending July 12

Michael McLaughlin will fill the top finance spot at analytics software firm FICO, starting August 3. He takes over from Mike Pung, who announced his retirement in January but will stay on with the company through the end of the year. McLaughlin currently is managing director and head of technology corporate finance at Morgan Stanley.

Liberty Media, the company that controls SiriusXM Satellite Radio, the Atlanta Braves baseball team, and the Formula One racing circuit, said finance chief Mark Carleton, who has held the post since 2016, has retired and will become a senior adviser to the firm. Brian Wendling, who has been serving as Liberty’s controller since 2011 and CFO of Liberty TripAdvisor, will add the title of Liberty’s principal financial officer.

Mark Plampin will leave his post as head of finance at genetics and agriculture company Benchmark Holdings. Plampin has worked at the firm since 2010. Prior to that he was part of accountancy firm network PKF International as partner from 2004 to 2010. He will stay on until his replacement has been chosen.

Sprouts Farmers Market said interim co-CEO and CFO Brad Lukow has resigned to “pursue other opportunities.” Board member Lawrence “Chip” Molloy will become interim CFO until the company names a permanent replacement. The news comes after the grocer named Jack Sinclair as new CEO and a member of its board of directors, filling a six-month vacancy of the role.

Ameresco appointed Doran Hole to the top finance spot, effective July 29. He succeeds Mark Chiplock, who has been interim CFO since October and will remain chief accounting officer and corporate controller. Hole joins the renewable energy and energy efficiency firm from ReneSola, where he was CEO, North America.

Cannabis firm Surterra Wellness has named Fareed Khan to lead the finance function. Khan comes from Kellogg where he was head of finance since 2017. He takes over from James Whitcomb, who will become executive director of corporate development responsible for strategic mergers and acquisitions and other corporate initiatives. Whitcomb will remain on the company’s board of directors.

Chet Kwasniak has been named to lead the finance function at CareerBuilder. He previously was head of finance at MW Industries, a manufacturer of springs and specialty fasteners in North America. Prior to that, he was CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas.

Commercial Metals said Paul Lawrence, who joined the company in 2016 and most recently has been vice president of finance and treasurer, will succeed Mary Lindsey as vice president and CFO of the company. Lindsey is retiring from her roles as senior vice president and chief financial officer on August 31. She has been with the company since 2009 when she joined as vice president-tax.

Chief risk officer and vice president of finance Kerry Jacobs has been promoted to the top finance spot at Alleghany. She replaces Jack Sennott, who has been named chairman, president, and CEO of wholly owned subsidiary CapSpecialty.

Big Lots appointed Jonathan Ramsden CFO and chief administrative officer, effective August 5. He succeeds Timothy Johnson, who will leave the firm the same day. Ramsden most recently worked at Abercrombie & Fitch, where he was CFO and later chief operating officer.