CFOs on the Move: Week Ending June 14

Specialty retailer Genesco named Mel Tucker CFO and senior vice president of finance, effective June 24. He takes over from Mimi Vaughn, who has been promoted to chief operating officer. Tucker most recently headed finance at Century 21 Department Stores.

Bristol Myers Squibb has announced that following the closure of its merger with Celgene, David Elkins, who currently heads finance at Celgene, will become CFO of the combined company. Charles Bancroft, who had held the top finance spot at Bristol Myers, will become executive lead for integration until his retirement next year.

Dixie Brands named Greg Robbins finance chief, effective June 24. He succeeds James Feehan, who has been interim CFO since September. Previously, Robbins was vice president of finance at Red Bull’s U.S. headquarters.

Insurer Unum Group said that John McGarry, who heads finance, will retire effective Oct. 31. Steven Zabel, president of the firm’s closed block of business, will take over from him on July 1.

Sheldon Bruha has been promoted to the top finance spot at Frontier Communications. He joined the firm in 2018 as treasurer and had been interim CFO since September.

LyondellBasell said that Thomas Aebischer, who leads the finance function, will retire at the end of the year. The chemicals, plastics, and refining firm will conduct a search to replace Aebischer, who has been at the company since 2016.

Scott Zuehlke, treasurer and vice president-investor relations at Quanex BuildingProducts, has been named interim CFO, succeeding Brent Korb. The company is searching for Korb’s permanent replacement.

Real-estate investment trust Empire State Realty Trust said that finance chief DavidKarp will leave his post on Aug. 1. Andrew Prentice, chief accounting officer and treasurer, will become acting CFO.

Sameer Ralhan has been appointed CFO and treasurer of The ChemoursCo.,which he joined in 2014. He succeeds Mark Newman, who has been promoted to the newly created post of chief operating officer.

Charah Solutions has named Roger Shannon CFO and treasurer, effective June 17. He takes over for interim CFO and treasurer Nicholas Jacoby, who will stay with the provider of maintenance and environmental services to the power generation industry as vice president of finance. Shannon had worked at ADTRAN since 2015, where he held posts including CFO, senior vice president of finance, and treasurer.