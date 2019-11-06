Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Reporting
November 6, 2019

CVS Health Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

The healthcare company posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings.
Avatar

CVS Health reported third-quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.77 by 3.95%. This is a 6.36% increase over earnings of $1.73 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $64.81 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $63 billion by 2.87%. This is a 37.11% increase over sales of $47.269 billion the same period last year.

CVS Health raised fiscal year 2019 EPS from $6.89-$7 to $6.97-$7.05 versus the $6.98 estimate and has cuts operating income guidance from $11.82 billion – $12.02 billion to $11.77 billion – $11.95 billion.

“Our third-quarter results build on the positive momentum we have seen across the company since the beginning of the year. All of our core businesses performed in line with or above expectations, reflecting strong operational execution,” CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement.

“As we approach the first anniversary of the Aetna acquisition, we are increasingly confident in the strength of our broad and differentiated assets as a combined company and our ability to deliver compelling value to our customers and the communities we serve,” adds Merlo.

CVS Health shares were trading up 2.42% at $68.95 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $82.15 and a 52-week low of $51.72.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Reporting

Bridging the Gaps in GAAP

Here are eight critical considerations for combating the creativity crisis in accounting.
Strategy

HP to Shed up to 9,000 Jobs in Restructuring

The company is regrouping as it faces a decline in the printing business that was once its biggest moneymaker.
Financial Reporting

Finance Avoids RPA for Financial Reporting

Finance departments are reluctant to remove humans from the financial reporting progress, but Gartner says that misses opportunities for efficiencies.