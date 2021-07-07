U.S. Job Openings Hit Record 9.2M in May

The U.S. set another record for job openings in May as employers continued to struggle to hire enough workers amid the reopening of the economy.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the number of open jobs on the final business day of May totaled a record 9.2 million. It was the third straight record-setting month for job openings.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast job openings would rise to 9.39 million in May. Hiring dipped to 5.9 million from 6.0 million in April while quits fell to 3.6 million from a record high of 3.9 million.

“It’s a job seeker’s market as worker demand remains at record highs,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor. “Elevated quits emphasize that labor shortages are a double whammy for employers — it’s not just harder to hire workers, it’s also harder to retain them.”

According to The Hill, “A lack of child care options, health concerns and a hesitance to take high-intensity jobs with relatively lower pay are among some obstacles keeping potential workers on the sidelines.”

April’s record for quits was double the number of a year earlier and people quitting their jobs now account for more than two-thirds of all job separations.

“While no longer at record levels, the high level of quits means workers are still confident enough to leave their jobs for a new one,” Zhao said.

The number of available jobs was high in almost every industry and in most parts of the country. Restaurants, bars and hotels created 89,000 new openings in May before hiring 340,000 workers in June, but were also one of the only sectors where resignations continued to rise.

According to Reuters, “Economists generally expect the labor crunch to ease in the fall as schools reopen and government-funded unemployment benefits cease while cautioning the labor supply may continue to be lower due to pandemic-related retirements.”

The looming expiration of enhanced benefits, and the full reopening of schools and childcare at the same time, may be “generating urgency among people in jobs to switch now, when employers are desperate,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.