Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy

Retail Sales Rebound in June With 0.6% Gain

“Inflation is a challenge for businesses right now, but sales growth is very good and consumer demand is very good."
Matthew Heller
July 19, 2021

U.S. retail sales increased unexpectedly in June as the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions encouraged Americans to spend heavily at bars and restaurants.

The Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 0.6% last month after declining 1.7% in May. Economists had expected a 0.4% drop in June.

Sales rebounded even though purchases of motor vehicles declined for a second straight month amid a global semiconductor shortage that has slowed production. Consumers increased spending at restaurants and bars, leading to a 2.3% rise in receipts, and at clothing stores, which posted a 2.6% gain.

“Inflation is a challenge for businesses right now, but sales growth is very good, and consumer demand is very good,” Bill Adams, senior economist at PNC Financial Services Group, told The Wall Street Journal. “We’re in the middle of a very strong recovery,” he said.

Households are flush with cash in part because they accumulated at least $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic. Starting this month through December, some families will receive expanded child tax credits, which, according to Reuters, should help middle- and lower-income households to maintain spending.

“Lack of available cash or credit to spend is as small a restraint on spending as it ever is. Combined with massive forced saving, wealth is likely higher than it would have been without the pandemic,” Scott Hoyt, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, said.

During the pandemic, consumer demand shifted to goods like electronics and motor vehicles as millions of people worked from home, took online classes, and avoided public transportation.

The June retail sales report suggests the recovery is now boosting services such as dining out and items related to outside activities. Sales at restaurants and bars increased 40.2% compared with June 2020.

Auto sales fell by 2% and weighed on overall retail sales last month. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.3% in the same period.

Despite the May slump, Reuters said, economists still believe that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, posted double-digit growth in the second quarter. Consumer spending grew at an 11.4% annualized rate in the first quarter.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

, ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

Labor Shortages Weighed on CFOs in Q2

More than a third of firms expect worker shortages will reduce revenue potential this year, according to The CFO Survey.
The Economy

Industrial Production Hit By Chip Supply Crunch

Total production rose 0.4% in June but factory output dipped 0.1% amid supply chain constraints, particularly in the auto sector.
The Economy

U.S. Consumer Prices Increase 5.4% in June

"June’s big inflation number will ramp up scrutiny of price-related data as policymakers assess whether the economy is at greater risk of overheating."