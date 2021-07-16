Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy

Industrial Production Hit By Chip Supply Crunch

Total production rose 0.4% in June but factory output dipped 0.1% amid supply chain constraints, particularly in the auto sector.
Matthew Heller
July 16, 2021

U.S. industrial production rose less than expected in June as supply shortages, particularly of computer chips for autos, continued to constrain manufacturing output.

The Federal Reserve reported that industrial production increased 0.4% last month after a 0.7% gain in May. Economists had expected a 0.6% rise in June.

Manufacturing output — the biggest component of industrial production — dipped 0.1% in June, driven by a sharp 6.6% decline in motor vehicle and parts production amid the current shortage of semiconductors.

Excluding motor vehicles and parts, factory output increased 0.4%.

“The manufacturing sector continues to be hobbled by supply constraints,″ said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. “The highest profile example is the struggle by automakers to manage through a chip shortage.″

Utility output climbed 2.7% in June as Americans cranked up air conditioning to battle a heat wave across much of the country. Mining output rose 1.4% while oil and gas extraction increased 2.1%.

Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo, said there aren’t any signs yet that the supply-chain constraints or labor shortages hitting manufacturing activity are starting to ease.

“We could be experiencing a once in a lifetime boom in manufacturing in the U.S. if it weren’t for these supply-chain strains and labor-related problems,” he told MarketWatch.

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

U.S. Consumer Prices Increase 5.4% in June

"June’s big inflation number will ramp up scrutiny of price-related data as policymakers assess whether the economy is at greater risk of overheating."
The Economy

Fed Says Economy Not at Risk From Inflation Surge

It is still "appropriate to maintain" near-zero interest rates even though inflation "has increased notably this spring."
The Economy

Oil Prices Hit 6-Year High Amid OPEC Discord

Prices surged on news that OPEC failed to reach an agreement on increasing production to satisfy growing demand.