Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy
September 3, 2020

Business Optimism Rebounds From Virus Shock

"We’re digging out of a very deep hole of pessimism. Comparisons are still tracking with the years immediately following the Great Recession."
Matthew Heller

U.S. business executives are feeling a bit better about their companies’ prospects but are still deeply concerned about the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

In the AICPA Economic Outlook survey for the third quarter, 43% of respondents said their companies plan to expand in the next 12 months, up from 24% last quarter, while optimism about their companies’ prospects rose from 30% to 41%.

Twenty-four percent of respondents had an optimistic view of the U.S. economy over the coming year, a slight increase from 20% last quarter, which represented the dimmest outlook since the fourth quarter of 2011.

The CPA Outlook Index — a comprehensive gauge of executive sentiment within the AICPA survey — moved back into positive territory with a reading of 54 after hitting 38, the lowest level since early 2009, in the previous quarter.

A year ago, however, 61% of respondents were optimistic about their companies’ prospects.

“In the midst of most trends being upended, we’re seeing improvement in a number of categories this quarter but it’s worth remembering we’re digging out of a very deep hole of pessimism. Comparisons are still tracking with the years immediately following the Great Recession,” Ash Noah, managing director of CGMA learning, education and development for AICPA.

“We’re also seeing the usual uncertainty over the outcome of the presidential election, which — given our current state of political polarization — adds to businesses’ sense of unease, uncertainty and volatility,” he added.

As companies reeled from the pandemic, AICPA’s second-quarter survey showed massive drops in expansion plans and revenue and profit expectations. Ninety-two percent of respondents reported being negatively impacted by the pandemic.

According to the association, “Revenue and profit expectations have stabilized somewhat,” with executives now predicting declines of 0.5% for revenue and 1.2% for profits compared to slides of 5% or more in the second quarter.

“Domestic economic conditions” remain the top challenge for businesses but “domestic political leadership” jumped four spots from last quarter to No. 2, reflecting concerns about the Nov. 3 election.

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

Consumer Confidence Drops to Six-Year Low

“The consumer is the most worried they have been all year, which pours cold water on the idea that the economic recovery is sustainable.”
The Economy

OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Forecast for 2020

The organization still sees a record rebound in demand in 2021 if COVID-19 is largely contained "with no major disruptions to the global economy."
The Economy

July Jump in Prices Eases Disinflation Fears

Core inflation rose 0.6% last month, the largest gain since January 1991, as the disinflationary impact of the coronavirus continued to wear off.