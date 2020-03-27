Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy
March 27, 2020

Gas Demand Plunges Amid Virus Lockdowns

“The oil industry could take a sustained hit as people stay close to home and forgo typical commutes along with travel plans."
Matthew Heller

With coronavirus lockdowns keeping Americans home, U.S. weekly gasoline demand showed the largest decline last week since September 2019.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that for the week ended March 20, gasoline demand dropped by 859,000 barrels per day to just over 8.8 million bpd. Total fuel demand declined almost 2.1 million bpd.

“Gasoline is getting cheaper because of tanking crude oil prices, but drivers in the most car-loving country in the world cannot take advantage of these lower prices because they have to self-isolate at home,” OilPrice.com noted.

The worse could be yet to come for the oil industry as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, possibly forcing an extension of the social distancing measures that prompted the drop in gasoline consumption.

“The oil industry could take a sustained hit as people stay close to home and forgo typical commutes along with travel plans,” analysts at IHS Markit said.

, , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

Jobless Claims Smash Record

Unemployment claims surged to 3.28 million last week as more Americans become displaced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Economy

Payroll Processors, CPAs Call for Small-Business Support

“Small businesses need to make payroll now — the clock is ticking.”
Regulation

Senate Floats Airline Stimulus Amid Criticism

Nikki Haley resigned from the Boeing board of directors and Chuck Schumer suggested banning share buybacks.