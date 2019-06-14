Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
The Economy
June 14, 2019

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Forecast

Oil demand growth falls to its lowest level in years as the global economy slows.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its forecast for global oil demand citing the of slower economic growth and concerns over a U.S.-China trade war.

“The main focus I think we should be looking at here is that until very recently the geopolitical factors related to Iran and Venezuela and Libya… they were at the forefront of people’s minds,” Neil Atkinson, head of the oil industry and markets division at the IEA, said in an interview with CNBC.

“Now we are starting to see that confidence in demand is taking over and that is the main driving factor behind the current state of the oil market,” he said.

The IEA forecast global oil demand of 1.2 million barrels a day, down from 1.3 million barrels per day a month ago, citing a warm winter in Japan, a slowdown in the European petrochemicals industry, and weak demand for fuel in the U.S. It was the second consecutive month the agency has cut its forecast.

The Future of Finance Has Arrived

The pace with which finance functions are employing automation and advanced technologies is quickening. Rapidly. A new survey of senior finance executives by Grant Thornton and CFO Research revealed that, for just about every key finance discipline, the use of advanced technologies has increased dramatically in the past 12 months.

Read More

The report comes as OPEC and its allies mull an extension of a six-month deal to reduce output. On Thursday, OPEC reported its own oil production fell by 236,000 to about 29.9 million barrels per day in May, the lowest level since June 2014.

“Throughout the first half of this year, ongoing global trade tensions have escalated, threatening to spill over, and geopolitical risks remained in many key regions,” OPEC said. “This has resulted in a slowdown in global economic activities, and weaker growth in global oil demand, both compared to a year earlier.”

OPEC said it expects global demand for oil to increase by 1.14 million barrels per day in 2019, but it expects producers from outside the bloc to increase output by 2.14 million barrels per day.

Crude futures have fallen more than 15% since the start of April.

They rose 45% in the first four months of the year.

, , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

The Economy

CFOs Support Immigration Reform to Help with Talent Shortage

U.S. finance chiefs are strongly in favor of more accommodative immigration policies, finds the Duke/CFO Global Business Outlook Survey.
Credit & Capital

ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Hints at Easing

Amid "pervasive uncertainty" over trade, "the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve appear to have given up on plans to tighten [monetary] policy."
The Economy

U.S. Factory Orders Decline 0.8% in April

“We expect further bumps along the road for manufacturing as a slowing global economy and escalating tariffs on major U.S. trading partners pose headwinds."