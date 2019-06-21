Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Strategy
June 21, 2019

A ‘Strong Travel Culture’ Pays Off for Companies

A cultural view of business travel as a strategic investment rather than a cost to be minimized aligns with some important business considerations.
David McCann

Business travel costs should, of course, be managed. But CFOs who care foremost about managing the expense may not be aligned on travel priorities with a majority of leaders throughout their organizations.

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services surveyed 587 executives and managers who indicated they were familiar with their organization’s corporate travel policies and culture.

Two-thirds (68%) of them identified “treating travel as a strategic investment that adds business value rather than a cost to be minimized” as an important aspect of corporate travel culture.

Respondents could select up to three such aspects from a list of 11. The next-most-cited one, at 43%, was “providing a suite of corporate travel tools/technology that are effective and easy to use.”

The Future of Finance Has Arrived

The pace with which finance functions are employing automation and advanced technologies is quickening. Rapidly. A new survey of senior finance executives by Grant Thornton and CFO Research revealed that, for just about every key finance discipline, the use of advanced technologies has increased dramatically in the past 12 months.

Read More

Close behind at 42% was “having a flexible travel policy (e.g., being able to travel any distance at any time to any location to support the business).”

Oddly, perhaps, “providing appropriate funding for corporate travel” and “having executive buy-in/support for corporate travel” were cited as important aspects of corporate travel culture by only 30% and 19% of respondents, respectively.

The survey was sponsored by Egencia, a travel management company and a subsidiary of Expedia Group.

Four in 10 survey participants (41%) said that having a strong travel culture is extremely or very important to their organization’s performance. However, less than a third (31%) of them self-identified their organization as actually having a strong travel culture.

Two-thirds of those surveyed cited “increased collaboration” (67%) and “the ability to build stronger relationships within the organization” as important internal business benefits of a strong travel culture, while 55% selected “better management of geographically dispersed teams.”

As to external business benefits, the most popular choices were “building closer relationships with key customers” (62%), “better collaboration with key partners and suppliers” (55%), and “increased understanding of customer needs” (51%).

The breakdown of survey participants by job title was C-suite/president/chair (11%); executive management — EVP, SVP, GM, managing director (10%); vice president (10%); senior management/department head (20%); director (18%); manager/supervisor (15%); consultant (8%); and other (7%).

, , , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

Walmart FCPA Case Cites Poor Internal Controls

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Walmart with dragging its feet on anti-corruption compliance for more than a decade.
The Economy

Global Cannabis Sales Could Hit $15B This Year

The surge of CBD products combined with Canada's recent legalization of marijuana helped the industry's growth.
Leadership

What Happens When the CFO Is the COO, Too?

A new academic study could dim perceptions that problems may arise when one executive holds both roles.