August 12, 2020

Walmart Partners With Instacart for Same-Day Grocery Delivery

The partnership’s initial launch will be available across four markets in California and Oklahoma.
Walmart is running a pilot with Instacart for same-day deliveries in a few U.S. markets, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The hypermarket chain will partner with Instacart in four markets in California and Oklahoma, according to CNBC.

Instacart already has existing partnerships with retailers such as Aldi, Target, Costco, Kroger, and Walmart’s Sam’s Club.

The move is anticipated to help Walmart compete with Amazon’s delivery services such as Amazon Fresh and Amazon Prime and its Whole Foods stores.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the rising competition from companies like Shopify and Instacart in front of the House Judiciary Committee in an antitrust hearing last month, CNBC noted.

The world’s richest person said such companies “enable traditionally physical stores to put up a full online store almost instantaneously and to deliver products directly to customers in new and innovative ways.”

Walmart earlier this year started offering its customers a premium membership similar to Amazon Prime in an effort to match up to the e-commerce giant as customers increasingly go online for their daily needs.

Walmart shares closed 1.27% lower at $130.20 on Tuesday and added 0.2% in the after-hours session.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cyrus McCrimmon

