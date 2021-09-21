Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Regulation

Coinbase Shelves ‘Lend’ Amid SEC Pushback

Having to scrap the lending program "is a major blow for Coinbase as the firm tries to diversify revenue beyond its trading fees.”
Matthew Heller
September 21, 2021

Coinbase has decided to scrap its plan to offer customers a digital asset lending platform rather than risk a legal showdown with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The crypto firm’s decision not to proceed with the Coinbase Lend product came less than two weeks after Coinbase blasted the SEC for engaging in “intimidation tactics” and disclosed it had received a Wells notice indicating the agency intended to sue Coinbase if the product goes live.

Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said Coinbase would not be launching Lend until at least October, citing the lack of “regulatory clarity.”

But in a blog post Friday, Coinbase announced that “As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we’ve made the difficult decision not to launch the [Lend] program.”

“We had hundreds of thousands of customers from across the country sign up and we want to thank you all for your interest. We will not stop looking for ways to bring innovative, trusted programs and products to our customers,” the company said.

With Lend, Coinbase was seeking to compete with popular decentralized finance (DeFi) products such as Compound and Aave. The platform would have allowed customers holding a stablecoin called USD Coin to earn interest starting at 4% APY by lending it to other traders.

“Having to shelve Lend is a major blow for Coinbase as the firm tries to diversify revenue beyond its trading fees,” Fortune said. “The company is also playing catch-up to competitors such as BlockFi Lending LLC, which are already offering higher yielding products.”

Under its new chair, Gary Gensler, the SEC has taken a tougher line on crypto products and the platforms they trade on. Coinbase has insisted that Lend would not be an investment contract subject to investor-protection laws.

“If we end up in court we may finally get the regulatory clarity the SEC refuses to provide,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Sept. 7 in a Twitter thread. “But regulation by litigation should be the last resort for the SEC, not the first.”

Marco Verch Professional Photographer

, , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

FTC Releases Study of Big-Tech Mergers

The report found that 616 deals of more than $1 million flew "under the radar" of antitrust reporting requirements between 2010 and 2019.
Regulation

Regulator Hits Wells Fargo With $250M Fine

The OCC says deficiencies in a Wells Fargo loan modification program constituted “reckless unsafe or unsound practices."
COVID-19

Biden Mandates Vaccines for Large Companies

“We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”