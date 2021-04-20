Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Regulation

House OKs Bill to Make Weed Banking Legal

The law is "an important step" toward allowing banks to serve legal cannabis and cannabis-related businesses.
Matthew Heller
April 20, 2021

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at enabling financial institutions to do business with cannabis companies in states where marijuana is legal.

The SAFE Banking Act, which passed the House on a 321-101 vote on Monday, creates a safe harbor from being prosecuted by a federal banking regulator for providing financial services to a cannabis-related business.

The threat of regulatory action has deterred banks from allowing marijuana businesses to open checking accounts, payroll accounts and lines of credit, leaving the industry to rely on a handful of small financial institutions or do business in cash.

Thirty-six states have legalized medical cannabis while 17 states now allow adult use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“This legislation is an important step toward resolving the conflict between state and federal law so banks can serve legal cannabis and cannabis-related businesses,” Rob Nichols, CEO of the American Banking Association, said in a news release.

“The bill will help banks meet the needs of their communities while reducing cash-motivated crimes, increasing the efficiency of tax collections and improving the financial transparency of the cannabis industry,” he added.

The SAFE Banking Act previously passed the House in September 2019 but stalled in the Senate. According to Marijuana Business Daily, “Prospects for Senate passage are considered brighter than in previous years after Democrats won slim control of the upper chamber in the recent election.”

Green Market Report said advocates are “hopeful that Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will take up the bill in the near future so that it can begin to move through the upper chamber as soon as possible and become law before the end of the year.”

The law, among other things, bars a federal banking regulator from terminating or limiting the deposit insurance or share insurance of a financial institution solely because the institution provides financial services to a cannabis-related business.

“It is time for the Senate to start considering the [bill] without delay,” said Aaron Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer of the National Cannabis Industry Association.

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

What Gary Gensler's Confirmation As SEC Chair Means For Crypto

He will be the first cryptocurrency policy and blockchain technology expert to take the reins at the SEC.
Regulation

Alibaba's Ant Group to Become a Financial Holding Company

The development comes after regulators imposed a $2.8-billion fine on Alibaba for violating anti-monopoly law.
Cybersecurity

Cyber Breach Disclosures Still Take More Than a Month

At the median, public companies took 37 days last year to disclose a breach, the longest period recorded since 2016, says Audit Analytics.