Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Regulation
July 27, 2020

Under Armour CFO Warned of Possible SEC Action

The sneaker company says David Bergman received a Wells Notice indicating he is facing an enforcement action over its accounting practices.
Matthew Heller

After a three-year investigation, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has indicated Under Armour CFO David Bergman could be facing an enforcement action over the sneaker company’s accounting practices.

Under Armour disclosed Monday that the company, Bergman, and founder and Executive Chairman Kevin Plank had received Wells Notices indicating SEC staff intend to recommend an enforcement action alleging they illegally manipulated company sales.

The notices relate to Under Armour’s disclosures for the third quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2016 “regarding the use of ‘pull-forward’ sales in connection with revenue during those quarters,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The SEC is focusing on whether Under Armour used pull-forward sales to meet sales objectives,” the filing said.

“The company and the executives maintain that their actions were appropriate and intend to pursue the Wells Notice process, which will include the opportunity to respond to the SEC staff’s position, and also expect to engage in a dialogue with the SEC staff to work toward a resolution of this matter,” Under Armour said.

About 80% of companies served with a Wells Notice face charges, according to a WSJ analysis of government data.

When a company “pulls forward,” it shifts sales between financial quarters in order to meet sales goals. Under Armour’s streak of posting 26-straight quarters of sales growth of more than 20% came to a sudden end at the end of 2016.

The company had confirmed in November 2019 that it was the subject of investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC and that it had begun responding in July 2017 to requests for documents and information.

“Under Armour has struggled on its home turf as of late in the face of stiff competition from Nike, Adidas, and Lululemon” and “has also faced executive turmoil,” according to CNBC.

Plank stepped down as CEO in January 2020 and was replaced by Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk. Bergman, who joined Under Armour in 2004 from Ernst & Young, has served as CFO since February 2017.

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

, , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

SEC Approves Final Rules on Proxy Advisors

The measures will "harm the governance process and suppress the free and full exercise of shareholder voting rights," a dissenting commissioner says.
Regulation

Tuesday Regulatory Update: The Winds of Fraud

Swap fraud; wind turbine con; holding firm on LIBOR switch; and more.
Social Media

U.S. Government Considers TikTok Ban

Critics have brought up concerns around the app’s privacy practices and its possible ties to the Chinese government.