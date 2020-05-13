Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Regulation
May 13, 2020

Fluor Shares Dive on News of 10-Q Delay

The engineering firm is facing investigations into its accounting by the SEC and Department of Justice.
Matthew Heller

Fluor Corp. shares tumbled nearly 13% on Tuesday after the engineering firm, which is facing investigations into its accounting, disclosed another delay in the filing of financial reports.

Fluor said it had determined it would be unable to file its Form 10-Q for the first quarter on time “without unreasonable effort or expense.”

“As previously disclosed, the company is reviewing its prior period reporting and related control environment, as well as completing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was not filed by the prescribed due date,” it said in a regulatory filing, adding that it does not expect to file the 10-Q until after the filing of the 10-K.

In trading Tuesday, Fluor shares fell 12.8% to $9.10, bringing the stock’s losses for the year to date to 52%. It had been trading above $60 a share two years ago.

The company disclosed last week that received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents and information related to its recording of charges on a fixed-price federal project in the second quarter of 2019.

Fluor booked $714 million in pretax charges from April to June 2019 for cost overruns, project delays, client disputes and other malfunctions.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission previously asked Fluor to turn over documents related to charges it took in the second quarter of 2019, including its design-build, fixed-price work at an Army ammunition plant in Radford, Va.

“While we currently believe that the total dollar amount of the revenue and subsequent charges taken on [the Radford] project was correct, we are reviewing whether the accounting and financial reporting along with a limited number of additional projects was recognized in the appropriate reporting period,” Fluor executive chairman Alan Boeckmann said in February.

That review is continuing, Fluor said on Tuesday.

, , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

Senators Push for Clarity on Payroll Support After Airlines Threaten Cuts

The lawmakers say that airlines that are involuntarily cutting workers’ hours may be violating the terms of federal coronavirus aid.
Regulation

Disclosures Amid COVID-19: "None of This Has Been Done Before"

Once the dust finally settles from the COVID-19 crisis, the last thing issuers will want is to face an inquiry and possible enforcement action by the SEC.
Regulation

SEC Questions COVID Drug Claims of Biotechs

The commission has halted trading in the shares of three companies that have said they are developing a drug candidate for treating COVID-19.