Bridgewater CFO Joins Bitcoin Firm NYDIG

New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) appointed John Dalby as the bitcoin financial services firm’s chief financial officer.

Dalby, who was most recently CFO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, brings more than 20 years of experience in capital markets, asset management, and financial services to the firm. Before joining Bridgewater in 2018, he was CFO and chief operating officer of D.E. Shaw Renewables Investments and the CFO of UBS Americas before that.

“Working on Bitcoin is increasingly what many of the best and brightest employees seek — including industry leaders like John — and NYDIG is uniquely positioned to offer them the platform, resources, and culture to shine, in pursuit of our collective mission to bring Bitcoin safely to everyone,” said NYDIG co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.

NYDIG, a subsidiary of $10 billion alternative asset manager Stone Ridge, recently raised more than $300 million from partners including Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual, Liberty Mutual, Starr Companies, and FIS.

“Every day, more industries come to understand Bitcoin’s potential and more clients seek ways to safely access it,” said Dalby. “Personally, I share NYDIG’s vision for Bitcoin’s ability to propel economic empowerment for all. I eagerly look forward to doing my part to help NYDIG deliver innovative Bitcoin solutions to institutions and individuals.”

Ross Stevens, founder and executive chairman of NYDIG, added, “John’s move to NYDIG showcases an increasing trend of top talent voting with their feet to propel Bitcoin’s inclusionary role as the De(Central) Bank, and its dual mandate as the ultimate risk-on asset and the ultimate risk-off asset.”

Last week, NYDIG partnered with fintech company Fidelity National Information Services to enable U.S. banks to offer Bitcoin in coming months. Banks are asking for Bitcoin after seeing customers using cryptocurrency exchange platforms such as Coinbase and Kraken, according to the firm. NYDIG says hundreds of banks have already enrolled in the program.