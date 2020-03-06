CFOs On the Move: Week Ending March 6

Kimberly Ross is joining office-sharing startup WeWork as finance chief. Ross, most recently chief financial officer of Baker Hughes, will start on March 16. She previously held CFO roles at Avon Products and Koninklijke Ahold, which is now Ahold Delhaize. Ross currently sits on the Board of Directors of PQ Corporation, Chubb Insurance Group, and Nestlé S.A.

Sidney Huang, CFO at Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, will retire in September. Huang will serve as a senior consultant to the company following his retirement. Sandy Xu, currently senior vice president of JD.com and CFO of JD retail, will succeed Huang as CFO. Prior to joining JD.com in July 2018, Xu was an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and she had nearly 20 years of experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers in its Beijing and San Jose offices.

Toy manufacturer MGA Entertainment (MGAE) promoted Martin Elliott to chief financial officer. Elliott joined MGAE in 2015 as vice president of financial planning and analysis. Elliott was the senior director of strategy at Mattel and the director of finance at The Walt Disney Company before joining MGAE. Elliott succeeds Stephen Schultz, who will remain in an advisory role at the company until the end of 2020.

Philip Morris appointed Emmanuel Babeau as the cigarette seller’s new finance chief, effective May 1. Babeau joins from Schneider Electric where he was most recently deputy CEO in charge of finance and legal affairs. Earlier, he spent 15 years at wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard, including six years as group CFO. Babeau replaces Martin King, who will take on the newly created function of CEO of PMI America.

Cloud data services company NetApp appointed Mike Berry as chief financial officer, effective March 16. Berry joins NetApp from McAfee, where he was also CFO. Before he joined McAfee, Berry was chief financial officer and chief operating officer at cybersecurity company FireEye. Before that position, he was chief financial officer at software company Informatica. Berry succeeds Ron Pasek, who is retiring after four years in the role.

Technology transformation company Red River named Jason Juranek as chief financial officer. Juranek most recently served as both CEO and CFO at technology company Globecomm. Before Globecomm, Juranek was the CFO of Harris CapRock Communications.

Blake McLean was named CFO at Ambyint, which specializes in AI-powered solutions for the oil and gas industry. McLean was most recently senior vice president of investor relations and strategy at natural gas producer EQT. Before EQT, he spent 14 years at energy investment bank Simmons & Company International as energy sector sales specialist.

Peter Crage joined TravelCenters of America as CFO. Most recently, Crage served as chief financial officer at timeshare company Diamond Resorts. He also previously served as CFO of Seaworld Entertainment. Crage succeeds William Myers, who has resigned from the company.

Euler Hermes named Loeiz Limon-Duparcmeur as the trade credit insurance company’s CFO, effective April 1. Limon-Duparcmeur joined the company in 1995 as an investment manager. He is currently group head of risk underwriting. Limon-Duparcmeur succeeds Chantal Schumacher, who is taking a new role at financial services company Allianz SE.

Toyota Motor Corp. has named Kenta Kon as its next CFO as part of a management reorganization aimed at making the company more nimble amid sweeping changes in the auto industry. Kon, 51, will add the CFO duties to his existing portfolio as chief officer of Toyota’s accounting group. He will replace Koji Kobayashi, who is staying on as chief risk officer after two years in the CFO position.