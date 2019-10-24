Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Mobile
October 24, 2019

Nokia Shares Tank as 5G Costs Hit Q1 Outlook

The Finnish firm delivered a "solid" third quarter but its stock fell 24% as it forecast negative 3% margins for Q1.
Matthew Heller

Nokia shares had one of their worst days ever on Thursday after the Finnish telecom equipment supplier reduced its profit outlook to reflect the costs of developing 5G products.

The stock fell more than 24% to $3.87 — the largest drop since 1991 — as Nokia also disclosed in its third-quarter earnings release that it would not be paying a dividend for that quarter and the fourth quarter in part to “guarantee Nokia’s ability to increase 5G investments.”

For the first quarter, the company is now expecting first-quarter margins to negative 3%, below its previous forecast of between minus 2% and plus 2%.

“Some of the risks that we flagged previously related to the initial phase of 5G are now materializing,” Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said, noting that its third-quarter gross margin was impacted by the “high cost level associated with our first generation 5G products.”

To mitigate these issues over the next year, Suri said Nokia will “increase investment in 5G in order to accelerate product roadmaps and product cost reductions.” He added that he expected earnings to recover in 2021.

But The Financial Times said the reduced guidance “heightened the sense of crisis surrounding Nokia as it struggles to compete with Apple’s iPhone, devices using Google’s Android operating system and low-end Chinese manufacturers.”

“This is all very disappointing,” said Lee Simpson, an analyst at Jefferies. “There is something almost embarrassingly irrelevant about the Nokia story now.”

Nokia said it had delivered a “solid third quarter” with positive free cash flow and widespread sales and that it has now launched 15 live 5G networks with customers including Sprint, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile in the U.S.

Net sales rose 4% to 5.6 billion euros and Nokia made an operating profit of 264 million euros compared to a loss of 54 million euros a year ago.

“As I look to the future, it is clear to me that Nokia has some unique advantages,” Suri said, citing “a powerful, end-to-end portfolio that allows us to benefit from 5G investments across all network domains.”

Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

, , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Credit

Legacy Banks Are Threatened – Unless They Fight Back

Leading financial institutions still have the opportunity to create a new kind of bank, one that is more than just what the new challengers promise.
Mobile

American Express Buys Restaurant Booking Service Resy

This is the third acquisition of a dining-industry platform for American Express in less than two years.
Data Security

Firms Settle With NY Over App Security Flaw

New York's attorney general says the companies' apps had a flaw that could have exposed sensitive user data to hackers.