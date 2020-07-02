Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Legal
July 2, 2020

Cisco Sued for Discrimination Based on Caste

The state of California alleges two Cisco managers harassed a fellow Indian-American employee because he comes from India's lowest caste.
Matthew Heller

In an unusual case of discrimination by caste, the state of California has alleged two managers at Cisco Systems harassed a fellow Indian-American employee because he comes from the lowest social group in India’s caste system.

The suit filed on Tuesday by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) also names Cisco as a defendant, claiming the networking equipment giant failed to prevent the alleged harassment of an engineer identified only as John Doe or address the problem of caste-based discrimination in its workforce.

“For decades, similar to Doe’s team, Cisco’s technical workforce has been — and continues to be — predominantly South Asian Indian,” the DFEH said in its complaint, noting that more than 70% of its H1-B visa workers come from India.

U.S. employment law does not specifically bar caste-based discrimination but the DFEH contends Cisco subjected Doe to “disparate terms and conditions of employment based on his religion, ancestry, national origin/ethnicity, and race/color.”

“It is unacceptable for workplace conditions and opportunities to be determined by a hereditary social status determined by birth,” DFEH Director Kevin Kish said in a news release. “Employers must be prepared to prevent, remedy, and deter unlawful conduct against workers because of caste.”

According to the DFEH, Doe was born at the bottom of India’s caste hierarchy as a Dalit, once called “untouchables.” As a principal engineer at Cisco, he has worked with a team of entirely Indian employees, all of whom, except for him, are from higher castes.

As beneficiaries of the caste system, Doe’s higher caste supervisors Sundar Iyer and Ramana Kompella and co-workers allegedly “imported the discriminatory system’s practices into their team and Cisco’s workplace.”

“Doe was expected to accept a caste hierarchy within the workplace where Doe held the lowest status within the team and, as a result, received less pay, fewer opportunities, and other inferior terms and conditions of employment,” the suit says.

The DFEH also claims Doe’s supervisors retaliated against him when he “unexpectedly opposed the unlawful practices, contrary to the traditional order between the Dalit and higher castes.”

A 2018 survey by the civil rights group Equality Labs found that 67% of Dalits felt they were treated unfairly at their U.S. workplaces.

, , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Regulation

Telegram to Return $1.2B to ICO Investors

The messaging startup agreed to return the funds to settle charges that its digital asset offering was an unregistered sale of securities.
Legal

DoorDash Sued for Flouting Gig-Worker Law

The California lawsuit contends that the delivery company willingly misclassified employees to reduce business costs.
Legal

Former eBay Employees Accused of Roach Attack

The ex-employees allegedly sent live cockroaches to the publishers of a newsletter as part of a campaign to deter them from "writing bad things" about eBay.