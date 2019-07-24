Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Legal
July 24, 2019

Facebook Hit with Record $5B Fine Over Privacy Breaches

The Federal Trade Commission’s settlement resolves its investigation into how the company lost control over user data.

The Federal Trade Commission fined Facebook $5 billion and ordered the company to take steps to improve its oversight of users’ personal data as part of a settlement.

The fine, approved in a 3-to-2 vote by FTC commissioners this month, was a record by the federal government against a tech company.

Under the settlement, Facebook agreed to create an independent privacy committee on its board, assign compliance officers who would oversee a privacy program, and undergo regular audits of privacy issues and appoint an outside assessor to monitor data-handling. Chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg agreed to submit to the assessments of the outside monitor.

The fine stems from Facebook’s violation of a 2011 privacy settlement.

In a statement, FTC’s Republican commissioners, including Chairman Joseph Simons, said they were “proud” of the settlement, which, “will provide significant deterrence not just to Facebook, but to every other company that collects or uses consumer data.”

They also said the agency did not have enough evidence to pursue litigation and concessions that the company made were stronger than what might have resulted from a long court fight.

Two Democratic commissioners, who dissented with the settlement decision, said it should have gone farther. “When companies can violate the law, pay big penalties, and still turn a profit while keeping their business model intact, enforcement agencies cannot claim victory,” Democratic commissioner Rohit Chopra said in his dissenting opinion.

In a related settlement, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced Facebook agreed to pay $100 million to settle charges it made misleading disclosures regarding the risk of misuse of Facebook user data, stemming from the use of data by Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook agreed to the entry of a final judgment of the $100 million penalty without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations.

Facebook said it took a one-time charge of $3 billion in April in announcing its first-quarter results.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

, ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Health Benefits

House to Vote for Repeal of ACA's 'Cadillac Tax'

Despite strong bipartisan support for a repeal of the onerous excise tax on health benefits, its fate in the Senate remains unclear.
Legal

Reckitt Benckiser to Pay $1.4B in U.S. Opioid Treatment Settlement

The company made a deal to resolve federal investigations into the sales and marketing of an opioid addiction treatment by its former business Indivior.
Fraud

Ex-Illumina Accountant Accused of Insider Trading

Martha Bustos allegedly passed on tips about the biotech firm's quarterly results to a close friend as part of a $6 million scam.