Taboola Going Public in SPAC Deal

Israeli open web company Taboola is going public via a SPAC deal.

The SPAC Deal: Taboola, which provides recommendations for the open web, is valued at $2.6 billion in a SPAC deal with ION Acquisition.

The $285 million private investment in public equity on the SPAC deal is led by investors that include Fidelity, BlackRock, and Hedosophia. Current shareholders of will own 10% of the new company.

About Taboola: Taboola distributes personalized content into mobility platforms including websites, devices, TV apps, and mobile apps. The company’s recommendation platform powered by artificial intelligence helps provide over one trillion recommendations a month.

The company has 516 million daily active users. The open web advertising segment is highly fragmented and worth over $64 billion. Taboola believes it operates as a search engine in reverse, providing recommended sites to users.

Taboola has partnerships with over 9,000 digital properties, including CNBC, NBC News, and Business Insider.

Taboola lists Digital Turbine and PubMatic as competitors. PubMatic went public in 2020 and is now valued at $1.8 billion. Digital Turbine, which has a market capitalization of $6 billion, is up over 800% in the past year.

Growth Ahead: Taboola plans on investing $100 million in research and development as part of the deal. Growth initiatives include investments in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, television, and device manufacturers.

Taboola’s technology includes over 500 developers and the company’s advertisers platform includes over 12,000 potential customers.

Financials: Revenue for Taboola is estimated at $379 million in fiscal 2020. Operating income for 2020 is estimated at $34 million.

Taboola is estimating revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 20%. The company sees revenue of $455 million in fiscal 20221 and $516 million in fiscal 2022.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA margins to hit 30%.

The deal values Taboola at a multiple of 4.5x enterprise value/revenue for fiscal 2021 and 3.9x the same multiple in 2022.

Price Action: Shares of ION Acquisition are up 32% to $16.70 at publication time.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Taboola