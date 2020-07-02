Online Insurer Lemonade Raises $319M in IPO

Lemonade raised $319 million in its initial public offering on Wednesday.

The online insurance company sold 11 million shares priced at $29 each. Underwriters for the IPO will have an option to purchase an additional 1.65 million shares in a 30-day window.

Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, and Allen & Company are the managing bookrunners for the offering.

Lemonade priced the shares above its indicated range of $26 to $28.

The IPO values the New York-based company at $1.6 billion, significantly lower than the $2.1 billion pre-money valuation it received as part of a $300 million funding round led by SoftBank Group last year.

Lemonade, founded in 2015, mainly targets first-time insurance buyers who are more comfortable with an entirely digitized process.

The company’s shares will start trading at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker “LMND.”

