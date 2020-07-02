Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
IPOs
July 2, 2020

Online Insurer Lemonade Raises $319M in IPO

The IPO values the New York-based company at $1.6 billion.
Avatar

Lemonade raised $319 million in its initial public offering on Wednesday.

The online insurance company sold 11 million shares priced at $29 each. Underwriters for the IPO will have an option to purchase an additional 1.65 million shares in a 30-day window.

Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, and Allen & Company are the managing bookrunners for the offering.

Lemonade priced the shares above its indicated range of $26 to $28.

The IPO values the New York-based company at $1.6 billion, significantly lower than the $2.1 billion pre-money valuation it received as part of a $300 million funding round led by SoftBank Group last year.

Lemonade, founded in 2015, mainly targets first-time insurance buyers who are more comfortable with an entirely digitized process.

The company’s shares will start trading at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker “LMND.”

This story originally appeared on Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

IPOs

D&B Seeks to Raise up to $1.38B in IPO

The company is “looking to ride the recent wave of successful new listings after the COVID-19 pandemic crushed the market for new issues."
IPOs

Bill Ackman Files for Largest-Ever SPAC Offering

The investor is betting that blank-check mergers continue to be an attractive alternative to traditional IPOs amid the current market volatility.
Credit & Capital

Grocery Retailer Albertsons Plans to Raise $1.3B in IPO

The company will be valued anywhere between $10.45 billion and $11.61 billion based on the lower and upper ranges of its IPO price.