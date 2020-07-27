Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
IPOs
July 27, 2020

Li Auto Offers EV Future to U.S. Investors

The Chinese automaker says its extended-range technology "will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in China."
Matthew Heller

Chinese startup Li Auto is seeking to raise up to $950 million in a bet that U.S. investors will support its vision for an electric vehicle future in China, the world’s largest auto market.

The five-year-old automaker, formerly known as CHJ Automotive, said it will 95 million American depositary shares at an indicative range of $8 to $10 per share in an initial public offering.

The listing would be the largest by a Chinese company this year, surpassing the $510 million IPO of cloud service provider Kingsoft Cloud. Li Auto would be the second Chinese electric vehicle maker to list in the U.S after Nio.

“We believe that our EREV [extended-range electric vehicle] technology will help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in China and contribute to China’s national initiatives to build a low-carbon-emission society,” the company said in an amended prospectus.

Li Auto started volume production of its first model, the Li ONE SUV, in November 2019 and had delivered more than vehicles as of June 30. It is focusing on the SUV segment within a price range of RMB150,000 ($21,000) to RMB500,000 (US$70,000).

Unlike rival Tesla and Nio’s pure battery electric vehicles, the Li ONE allows drivers to charge their cars with electricity or gasoline. It can operate “even when customers have no access to charging infrastructure, thereby completely eliminating range anxiety,” the prospectus said.

Li Auto generated sales of RMB1.9 billion (US$275.0 million) for the second quarter, up 128.6% from the year ago, while its gross margin improved to 13.3% from 8.0% in the previous quarter.

“However, Li Auto is bleeding cash along with its rivals, with around RMB 4 billion in total net losses over the past two and half years,” TechNode said.

Li Auto, whoch was founded in 2015, is backed by Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping. Private equity firm Hillhouse Capital plans to invest $300 million in the IPO.

The float is “the latest gauge of U.S. investor demand for Chinese companies going public,” Reuters said, adding that “prestige and listed comparables continue to propel them toward a U.S. listing.”

, , , , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

IPOs

Vertex to Offer 21.2M Shares in IPO

The tax software company plans to raise $317 million by offering the shares between $14 and $16.
IPOs

GoHealth Shares Drop 9% on Day One Trading After $913M IPO

The online health insurance marketplace’s IPO was priced at $21 a share, higher than the expected range of $18 to $20 a share.
IPOs

Quicken Loans Parent Files Paperwork for IPO

Rocket Companies believes its digital mortgage solution will drive growth in the highly fragmented retail mortgage lending market.