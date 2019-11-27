Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Fraud
November 27, 2019

SEC Charges Former MiMedx Execs With Fraud

The C-suite executives allegedly improperly recognized revenue from distributors with which MiMedz had secret side arrangements.
Matthew Heller

Three former top executives of MiMedx Group have been charged with orchestrating an accounting fraud that enabled the biotech firm to inflate sales to distributors with which it had entered into secret side arrangements.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the “pervasive” fraud that lasted from 2013 to 2017 and resulted in MiMedx misstating millions of dollars of revenue in financial statements viewed by investors.

According to a civil complaint filed by the SEC, CEO Parker H. “Pete” Petit, Chief Operating Officer William C. Taylor entered into undisclosed side arrangements with five distributors and CFO Michael J. Senken knew or should have known of the arrangements.

Petit and Taylor have also been charged in a criminal indictment that alleges they engaged in the fraud to ensure revenue fell within Medx’s publicly announced guidance and to “fraudulently convey to the investing public that MiMedx was accomplishing consistent growth quarter after quarter.”

MiMedx has agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve the SEC investigation.

The former executives “misled investors about the growth of MiMedx’s revenues and then repeatedly concealed their fraud,” Kurt Gottschall, director of the SEC’s Denver Regional Office, said in a news release.

The company uses placental tissue to treat everything from wounds to burns and orthopedic injuries. Petit, a well-known philanthropist and finance chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Georgia, Taylor and Senken all served in their C-suite positions from 2011 to 2018.

The SEC charges involve MiMedx’s revenue from five distributors. According to the commission, it recognized revenue at time of shipment when, in fact, the side arrangements allowed distributors to return product to MiMedx or conditioned distributors’ payment obligations on sales to end users.

The concealment of side arrangements with four distributors “caused MiMedx to improperly recognize revenue representing at least 6% to 14% of its reported revenue each quarter,” the SEC said.

In June 2018, the company said it would have to restate its financial statements going back to 2012. Following disclosures of the alleged fraud, its stock price fell by approximately 73%, wiping out more than $1 billion of shareholder value.

, , , , , ,

Big Data; Big Opportunities

CFOs and their companies are becoming inundated with data. Finance teams are continuously incorporating big data sources and tools, Internet of Things technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, advanced computing power, and evolving finance software and systems into their work processes. Download this research report on how CFO's can integrate new technologies into their work processes.

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Fraud

Ex-Outcome Health Execs Charged With Fraud

The SEC says the CFO and two other executives misrepresented Outcome's financial performance to raise nearly $500 million from investors.
Regulation

Whistleblower Tips to SEC Top 5,200 in FY 2019

“The whistleblower program continues to have a significant positive impact on the commission’s enforcement efforts and protection of investors and markets."
Fraud

How to Mitigate the Risk of Employee Fraud

Here's what you need to know about fidelity insurance, the different forms of employee fraud, and what to do if you suspect employee fraud.