Open Menu Close Menu
CFO
Search
Financial Performance

Remote Work Could Bring Google $1B in Annual Savings

Google saved $268 million in expenses from company promotions, travel, and entertainment versus the same period a year earlier.
Avatar
April 29, 2021

Google parent Alphabet could save a whopping $1 billion annually if employees continue to work from home the rest of the and not travel, book trips, and hotels online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a company filing.

What Happened: Google saved $268 million in expenses from company promotions, travel, and entertainment versus the same period a year earlier, primarily as a result of COVID-19, the company said Wednesday.

That equates to more than $1 billion annually.

The search engine giant’s sales and marketing expenses increased $16 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on a year-on-year basis. The company attributed the increase in compensation expenses of $368 million to an 8% increase in headcount.

“This increase was largely offset by decreases in advertising and promotional as well as travel and entertainment expenses totaling $268 million, primarily as a result of COVID-19,” Google said in the filing.

The company had a total of 139,995 employees as of March 31, 2021. The majority of new hires during the quarter were engineers and product managers. Google does not break down the headcount by region.

Why It Matters: The California-based company said in its annual report in March said that advertising and promotional expenses dropped by about $1.4 billion in 2020 as the company reduced spending, paused or rescheduled campaigns, and changed some events to digital-only formats due to the pandemic.

Travel and entertainment expenses fell by $371 million.

Google was among the first big U.S. companies to allow employees to begin working from home last year due to the pandemic. The company has a Sept. 1 return to work deadline, according to a CNBC report.

Google’s chief financial officer Ruth Porat told analysts in a post-earnings call earlier this week that the company is looking at a hybrid work-from-home, work-from-office model and less density per employee at its offices going forward.

GOOGL Price Action: Shares of Alphabet were trading 0.94% higher at $2,381.12 at last check Thursday.

This story originally appeared on Benzinga. © 2021 Benzinga.com.

Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

, , ,

Regaining Momentum in 2020 and Beyond

Despite economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent surveys show a clear trend of CFOs taking a long view when developing their international operations strategies and cross-border M&A plans. Download the survey results and reveal: • Before the coronavirus crisis, nearly 9 in 10 companies were considering expanding into new countries • Most executives said their tax departments were not well-equipped to address cross-border concerns • Six out of 10 companies were considering or engaged in reviews of their legal entity structures

Download

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Financial Performance

Where Are Tesla's Profits Coming From?

The company's profits are more reliant on non-core activities than on selling cars.
Credit

Bank Profits Rise 9% to $59.9B in 4th Quarter

“Banks remained resilient in fourth quarter 2020, consistent with the improving economic outlook,” the FDIC says.
Financial Performance

Surprising Earnings Growth Seen for Fourth Quarter

"Upbeat fourth-quarter results would bolster expectations for a strong rebound in earnings in 2021."